Diamondbacks 2, Padres 1: Brandon McCarthy tossed seven solid innings to record his first win in eight weeks and David Peralta had a two-run single as Arizona emerged victorious in the opener of its nine-game road trip.

Aaron Hill had two hits and Paul Goldschmidt reached base with a pair of walks for the Diamondbacks, who posted their fifth win in 15 outings. Arizona has enjoyed success versus its National League West rival by winning five of the seven meetings.

Tyson Ross (6-8) dropped to 0-4 during a five-start winless stretch despite permitting just two runs on five hits in seven innings. Ross tried to aid his cause with a sacrifice fly in the fifth for the Padres, who were playing in their first game since being no-hit by Tim Lincecum and San Francisco on Wednesday.

After scattering three hits in seven innings to defeat San Diego on May 3, McCarthy (2-10) pieced together another strong outing against the light-hitting club. The 30-year-old allowed one run on six hits and struck out seven before Addison Reed fanned two in the ninth for his 18th save.

Arizona drew first blood in the fourth inning as Peralta deposited a 2-1 fastball from Ross into center to plate Goldschmidt and Miguel Montero. Ross trimmed the deficit the following inning but San Diego failed to make a dent against Reed in the ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona released RHP J.J. Putz after the 37-year-old had missed more than a month with a forearm strain. ... Diamondbacks SS Chris Owings is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday. He had been plagued by an ailing shoulder. ... McCarthy improved to 4-1 in six career starts versus San Diego.