Padres 2, Diamondbacks 1: Odrisamer Despaigne pitched 6 2/3 solid innings to make it two straight victories to start his major-league career as host San Diego salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

Cameron Maybin and Alexi Amarista drove in runs for the Padres, who improved to 6-37 when scoring two or fewer times and raised their major league-best record in one-run games to 16-9. Despaigne yielded one run, five hits and four walks in his first home start to validate seven scoreless innings in San Francisco on Monday.

Miguel Montero drove in the lone run for the Diamondbacks, who fell back into the National League West cellar - one game behind San Diego. Rookie Mike Bolsinger (1-4) suffered the tough-luck loss after allowing two runs, three hits and four walks while striking out six in six innings of his third straight quality start.

Kevin Quackenbush relieved Despaigne and struck out pinch hitter Roger Kieschnick with runners at first and second to end the seventh. Joaquin Benoit pitched a perfect eighth and Huston Street recorded a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 21st save as the Padres improved to 24-0 when leading after seven - the only perfect mark in the majors.

Arizona scored in the first as Ender Inciarte led off with an infield hit and scored three batters later on Montero’s single to left. San Diego moved ahead in the third, when Chase Headley drew a leadoff walk and came home later in the frame on Maybin’s double before Amarista lifted a sacrifice fly.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona placed rookie SS Chris Owings (shoulder) on the 15-day disabled list and purchased the contract of Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-3 in his major-league debut, from Triple-A Reno. ... San Diego LF Carlos Quentin (shoulder) missed his third consecutive contest. ... San Diego improved to 24-11 in camouflage jerseys - which they wear for Sunday home games - since the start of 2012.