Diamondbacks 6, Padres 4

SAN DIEGO -- Homers by Welington Castillo, David Peralta and Jake Lamb powered Arizona to a 6-4 win over San Diego at Petco Park on Sunday, moving the Diamondbacks back past the Padres into third place in the National League West.

Catcher Derek Norris hit two homers for the Padres, who got a game-opening blast from right fielder Matt Kemp.

All 10 runs scored on home runs.

Although he allowed all three San Diego homers, Arizona right-hander Chase Anderson improved to 4-2. He allowed four runs on five hits and a walk with a strikeout over seven innings. Closer Brad Ziegler picked up his 12th save with a scoreless ninth.

Kemp, in his fifth game as the Padres’ leadoff hitter, led off the bottom of the first with a 395-foot drive into the left field seats on the fourth pitch thrown by Anderson.

The Padres’ lead was short-lived.

Diamondbacks right fielder Yasmany Tomas reached base leading off the second on an error by Will Middlebrooks, the third baseman’s fifth in the past 26 games. Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb followed with a single, and with one out, Castillo drove a 69 mph curve from Padres right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne 349 feet into the left field stands to give Arizona a 3-1 lead.

It was the catcher’s sixth homer of the season.

Center fielder Peralta extended the Diamondbacks’ lead to 4-1 in the third with a 395-foot drive to right off Despaigne (3-6).

Norris cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run shot to left off Anderson. Padres first baseman Yonder Alonso opened the inning by drawing a walk. After left fielder Justin Upton flied out, Norris hit a 374-foot drive into the left field seats.

Arizona extended the lead to 6-3 in the top of the sixth. Despaigne retired the first two hitters he faced before hitting fellow Cuban Tomas with a pitch.

Padres manager Pat Murphy summoned left-hander Frank Garces from the bullpen to face the left-handed-hitting Lamb, and the third baseman pulled a two-run homer into the right field seats to make it 6-3.

In an oddity, all five runners to reach base against Despaigne scored. He allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits -- including two homers -- a hit batter and the Middlebrooks error. He didn’t walk a hitter while striking out six.

Norris cut the deficit to 6-4 with two outs in the sixth when he drove a ball 389 feet into the left field seats for the second multi-homer game of his career.

NOTES: Padres 3B Will Middlebrooks walked off the field on his own power in the seventh inning after slipping on a bat in the Arizona on-deck area while chasing a foul pop fly. ... Padres 2B Cory Spangenberg sustained a bone bruise to his left knee Saturday night when he was slid into by Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed while making a pivot on a double play. A postgame MRI exam showed no structural damage to the knee. Spangenberg remained on the active roster Sunday, and a decision will be made before Tuesday’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners about placing Spangenberg on the 15-day disabled list. ... CF Rico Noel was released from the Padres’ Triple-A El Paso affiliate.