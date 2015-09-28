Diamondbacks 5, Padres 2

SAN DIEGO -- Ender Inciarte hit two of the three home runs served up by San Diego right-handed starter James Shields on Sunday to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory over the Padres at Petco Park.

Inciarte capped a 4-for-5, three-RBI day with the first multi-homer game of his career.

David Peralta broke up a scoreless tie by leading off the fourth with a 414-foot drive over the fence in center. It was the left fielder’s 17th of the season.

Right fielder Inciarte made is 2-0 with a two-out, 386-foot, solo homer to right in the fifth.

The Padres tied the game with two runs in the fifth before Inciarte connected for a second time off Shields in the seventh.

Related Coverage Preview: Diamondbacks at Padres

After pinch-hitter Socrates Brito singled to open the seventh, Inciarte reached the first row of seats in right with a 364-foot drive. It was Inciarte’s sixth homer of the season.

The three homers allowed by Shields (13-7) raised his total on the season to 33, tying him with Colorado’s Kyle Kendrick for the highest total in the National League. It marked the third time this season that Shields allowed three or more homers in a game. He gave up four homers to the Diamondbacks, including one to Peralta, on May 8.

Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (2-0) got the win in his first relief appearance of the season. Right-hander Brad Ziegler successfully converted his 27th straight save to give him 29 on the season.

The Padres scored twice in the fifth against Chacin to tie the score after the Diamondbacks had taken their 2-0 lead.

Shields got the Padres rally started by doubling with one-out on a drive that landed on the warning track in left center.

Center fielder Travis Jankowski, who was hitting in the lead-off spot for only the second time since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 19, drove home Shields with a triple to right center, third base coach Glenn Hoffman throwing up the stop sign at the last second to prevent a try for an inside-the-park homer.

Third baseman Cory Spangenberg followed with a single to score Jankowski.

Arizona rookie right-hander Zack Godley retired after three scoreless innings due to an innings limit. He held the Padres to two hits and two walks, one being intentional.

The Padres threatened several times in the second. Following one-out singles by first baseman Brett Wallace and second baseman Jedd Gyorko, catcher Derek Norris hit a drive to left-center that required a running catch from Peralta to prevent a two-run double. Godley intentionally walked shortstop Alexi Amarista, then struck out Shields to end the threat.

The Padres threatened in the seventh when pinch-hitters Wil Myers and Melvin Upton Jr. drew back-to-back walks from left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to open the inning and were bunted into scoring position. But Chafin struck out Spangenberg and right fielder Matt Kemp grounded out to third to end the inning.

NOTES: The Padres won the season series 10-9, although the Diamondbacks won the series to retain third place in the National League West. ... Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt didn’t start Sunday as a planned day off, although he entered the game on defense in the eighth. ... Arizona SS Nick Ahmed missed a fifth straight start with a lower back strain. ... 3B Yangervis Solarte missed a fourth straight start for the Padres due to tightness in his right hamstring. ... With the Padres having Monday off, interim manager Pat Murphy gave both Solarte and 1B-CF Wil Myers (wrist) Sunday off with the idea both will play the last six games of the season. Myers walked as a pinch-hitter in the seventh.