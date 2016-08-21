Diamondbacks' Ray dominates Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Left-hander Robbie Ray allowed one run on one hit over seven innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks turned two throwing errors by Clayton Richard into a pair of unearned runs in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Ray (7-11) struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings and all he gave up was a 451-foot homer by Patrick Kivlehan in the outfielder's major league debut.

Meanwhile, both Arizona runs were unearned, coming after Richard threw two potential double-play comebackers into center field for errors in the fifth and sixth innings.

The loss dropped Richard, who gave up the two unearned runs on two hits and three walks over five innings, to 0-3.

Diamondbacks right-hander Daniel Hudson preserved the win for Ray by working out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the bottom of the eighth.

Kivlehan opened the eighth with a single off right-handed reliever Jake Barrett and moved to third when pinch-hitter Adam Rosales greeted left-hander Steve Hathaway with a double into the left-field corner. Hudson entered the game after Hathaway walked Travis Jankowski to load the bases.

The Padres didn't get the ball out of the infield against Hudson. He retired Alexei Ramirez on a pop out to third with his first pitch, retired Wil Myers on a soft, broken-bat liner to second and got Yangervis Solarte on a pop to first to end the inning.

Enrique Burgos picked up his first save of the season.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks announced Saturday that SS Nick Ahmed will have surgery to remove an impingement in his right hip, ending his 2016 season. ... The Padres optioned LHP Ryan Buchter and SS Nick Noonan to Triple-A El Paso. They recalled LHP Keith Hessler from the Chihuahuas and also purchased INF-OF Patrick Kivlehan from El Paso. Buchter was optioned as a way to give him a rest break before September. Kivlehan, who the Padres acquired on waivers from Seattle on Aug. 4, made his major league debut Saturday night. He is the Padres fourth position player to make his major league debut this season.