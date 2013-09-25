Diamondbacks set extra-inning record in win

SAN DIEGO -- Long-distance affairs are a labor of love for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Didi Gregorius’ RBI triple in the 12th inning lifted the Diamondbacks to a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

In the process, the Diamondbacks set a major league record for extra innings in a single season, with their total of 78 surpassing the 76 played by the 1969 Minnesota Twins. Arizona is 17-7 in extra-innings games this year.

“We have been resilient in these games all year,” said Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, whose club has played a major league high 12 games of 12 innings or more this season. “We hung in there. This park (was) a hard place for us to score in all year. We’ve got two games (and) we’ve scored three runs. It was good to get that win.”

In the 12th, Gregorius lined a Luke Gregerson pitch down the first base line, scoring Chris Owings, who doubled, and snapping a five-game losing streak at Petco by the Diamondbacks. Gregerson (6-8) allowed a run and two hits in one inning.

“It feels really good since we’ve been playing so many extra-inning games,” said Gregorius, who went 1-for-3 with two walks. “When you get the ‘W,’ it’s fun.”

Josh Collmenter (5-4) pitched a perfect 11th, and Brad Ziegler retired the side in order in the 12th for his career-high 12th save.

“A lot of the games that we’ve played extra innings were because of blown saves,” said Ziegler, who has two blown saves. “But at the same time, it says a lot about our offense because there were a lot of games we came from behind to get that win, too. It’s hard on the pitching staff and fatiguing for everybody, but we fought through it.”

Paul Goldschmidt hit his National League-leading 36th home run in the sixth for the Diamondbacks (80-77).

The Padres (73-84) tied the score with two outs in the eighth when a David Hernandez pitch got through Miguel Montero for a passed ball, allowing pinch runner Reymond Fuentes to score.

Arizona starter Wade Miley struck out seven and walked one in six scoreless innings, throwing 107 pitches (67 strikes). Two of the four hits Miley allowed never reached the outfield. The hardest-hit ball against him was a two-out single in the fifth by pitcher Tyson Ross.

Ross also had a strong outing but got no run support again. The right-hander, who set down 10 consecutive batters at one point, gave up a run on three hits and three walks (one intentional) in eight innings. He struck out six and hit a batter. Ross threw 90 pitches (61 strikes).

“Nick (Hundley) called a great game, and I had a great defense behind me as usual,” Ross said.

A lack of offensive support, though, remains Ross’ biggest headache. In his past 11 starts, the Padres have scored just 12 runs.

Goldschmidt drove an 0-2 fastball from Ross over the wall in right for a solo shot with two outs in the sixth, breaking a scoreless tie. The first baseman extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

”I wanted it off the plate, but it caught the plate,“ Ross said. ”He’s a good hitter. He’s one of the best power hitters in the National League, and he put a good swing on it.

NOTES: Gibson addressed reports that at least one or several Dodgers players urinated in the Chase Field pool during Thursday’s celebration after Los Angeles won the National League West title. “I will just say that there’s been some discussion about that whole incident and it’s been debated,” Gibson said. “I think we can all agree that it’s inappropriate to (urinate) in somebody’s pool. We were taught that from the time when we were very young. Let’s leave it at that.” ... Padres SS Ronny Cedeno didn’t play after being hit in the head by a pitch from Arizona RHP Heath Bell on Monday night. ... San Diego OF Will Venable sat out a second consecutive game after being diagnosed with an abdominal strain Monday. The timetable for his return is unknown. ... Padres RHP Ian Kennedy (6-10, 5.06) will face his former mates for the second time Wednesday since being traded July 31. Kennedy allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Diamondbacks on Aug. 27 but didn’t factor in the decision. RHP Randall Delgado (5-6, 3.96) will start for Arizona.