EditorsNote: fixes spelling of Gyorko in 11th graf

Homer-happy Padres rout D-backs

SAN DIEGO -- Everything went right for the San Diego Padres in a rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

Rookies Jedd Gyorko, Tommy Medica and Chris Robinson homered, and pitcher Ian Kennedy beat his former team for the first time as the Padres rolled to a 12-2 win over the D-backs at Petco Park.

“We got contributions from everybody. Good stuff,” Padres manager Bud Black said.

Kennedy was traded from the D-backs to the Padres on July 31, and he struggled when he pitched Aug. 27 at Chase Field, allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings. Kennedy (7-10) enjoyed a smoother performance Wednesday, giving up two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in seven innings. He came out firing, striking out four of the six batters he faced to open the game.

“First inning, I kind of set the tone with the command of my fastball down,” said Kennedy, who improved to 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA since joining the Padres. “I think when you throw a fastball where you want it down in the zone it gives you a little bit of liberty of missing up in the zone because (hitters) are looking down. I just felt pretty good arm-action wise.”

“He came out with probably the best velocity that we’ve seen from him all year,” Black said. “The arm was quick. He was painting early, really pitching well.”

A four-run surge in the fifth inning sparked the Padres, who got a two-run single from Chris Denorfia and a two-run home run by Gyorko. San Diego continued to pour it on with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings and four more in the eighth.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a game like that as a team,” said Gyorko, who leads all major league rookies in homers with 21 and the Padres in RBIs with 55. “Good at-bats up and down, top to bottom. Chris’ home run was awesome.”

Robinson’s three-run homer in the eighth was his first major league hit in his sixth at-bat. Chase Headley went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Rene Rivera finished 3-for-4 with an RBI. Denorfia also had three hits for the Padres.

Arizona starter Randall Delgado (5-7) gave up six runs on seven hits in five innings.

“It was really just the one homer that really hurt him, the (Gyorko) homer,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “The solo homers won’t kill you. I thought Randall made a couple of mistakes and he paid for it.”

The Padres (74-84) beat the Diamondbacks (80-78) for the seventh time in nine meetings at Petco Park.

Headley gave the Padres a 1-0 lead with two outs in the first on a double to right that bounced out of the glove of a sprinting Gerardo Parra, scoring Denorfia, who also doubled.

Delgado’s single to center drove in Parra to tie the score with one out in the third.

In the fourth, the D-backs took the lead on a balk by Kennedy, allowing Paul Goldschmidt, who doubled and advanced to third on a single by Martin Prado, to come home for a 2-1 advantage. Goldschmidt’s double extended his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest in the majors.

Medica tied the score again with a solo home run that traveled an estimated 411 feet to right on a 3-1 pitch from Delgado with two outs in the fourth.

Denorfia’s two-run single with two outs in the fifth put the Padres back on top 4-2.

Gyorko followed with a two-run shot -- his 21st of the season -- into the upper deck in left for a four-run cushion.

NOTES: Padres OF Will Venable returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an abdominal strain. He finished 1-for-4 with two runs. ... San Diego SS Ronny Cedeno didn’t play again as a precaution after being hit in the head by a pitch from Arizona RHP Heath Bell on Monday night. The Padres said Cedeno is day-to-day. ... Diamondbacks RHP Trevor Cahill (8-10, 4.02) will face Padres LHP Robbie Erlin (3-3, 4.34) in the series finale Thursday. The game also will complete the Padres’ final homestand of the season.