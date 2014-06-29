Montero’s homer powers Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO -- With one swing of Miguel Montero’s bat, the Arizona Diamondbacks escaped the National League West basement for the first time this season.

Montero’s two-run, sixth-inning homer off San Diego left-hander Eric Stults broke a 1-1 and led Arizona to a 3-1 win over the Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park.

Montero’s 11th homer of the season was his first against a left-handed pitcher this season. And it was the first homer allowed by a Padres pitcher in 88 innings -- which had been the longest homerless streak in the major leagues this season.

Arizona’s second straight win over the Padres moved the Diamondbacks two percentage points ahead of the Padres in the battle for the last in the NL West.

Arizona right-hander Josh Collmenter picked up his third win in a span of nine days to improve to 7-4 this season. He held the Padres to one run, five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Four Diamondbacks relievers -- Matt Stites, Oliver Perez, Brad Ziegler and Addison Reed -- held the Padres hitless with seven strikeouts in the final 3 2/3 innings.

Reed, a product of the late Tony Gwynn’s program at San Diego State, picked up his 19th save of the season and his second in as many nights against the Padres.

Montero, who was hitting .143 against left-handed pitchers this season, pulled a low, inside changeup from Stults down the line and into the short-porch box in right field at Petco Park. Stults was ahead 1-and-2 in the count.

“Eric tried to throw a changeup down and away to Montero,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “But it got in. He missed his spot. And Miguel Montero is a pretty good low-ball hitter.”

Montero said, “I got lucky. The funny part was that it stayed fair. Normally, you pull those foul. It didn’t hook. It stayed pretty straight. I guess I stayed inside the ball pretty good.”

Montero was hitting with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on second because the Padres had botched a potential double play on the previous hitter.

Goldschmidt drew his third walk of the game -- and his fifth in his first seven plate appearances of the series -- to lead off the sixth inning. Third baseman Martin Prado hit a chopper to third, but Chase Headley’s throw to second drew Alexi Amarista off the bag, although the second baseman was able to relay to first to retire Prado.

“I just got under the throw and it sailed,” Headley said. “Alexi did a nice job getting the out at first. But it cost us at least a run and maybe two.”

Montero followed with a homer to lift his RBIs total to 44, which leads all major league catchers this year. The homer was the 16th allowed by Stults in 17 starts and 87 1/3 innings this season.

Stults (2-11) finished the game allowing three runs (two earned), three hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. He suffered his eighth straight loss and the Padres are 6-11 in games started by Stults this season. He leads the majors in losses.

After five innings, the teams were tied 1-1 on two sacrifice flies.

The Padres struck first.

Right fielder Chris Denorfia led off the first with a double into the left field corner, moved to third on left fielder Seth Smith’s groundout to first and scored on first baseman Tommy Medica’s one-out sacrifice fly to center.

The Diamondbacks tied the score in the top of the third.

Leadoff hitter Ender Inciarte singled. With one out, the center fielder stole second and reached third when the throw from Padres catcher Rene Rivera bounced away from shortstop Everth Cabrera into short center. Inciarte scored on Prado’s sacrifice fly to right.

NOTES: Padres LF Carlos Quentin missed a second straight start with an unspecified shoulder injury and while Padres manager Bud Black said Quentin is not a candidate for the disabled list, he didn’t say when he might return. ... INF Irving Falu joined the Padres Saturday after being claimed on waivers from Milwaukee on Thursday. ... INF Jace Peterson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for Falu. ... Arizona SS Chris Owings is scheduled to see a doctor Monday for his shoulder, which forced him to miss a sixth start in seven games Saturday night. ... Mark Trumbo ran the bases at Arizona’s extended spring training base. ... Padres switch-hitting 3B Chase Headley hit from the right side by Arizona RHP Josh Collmenter on Saturday night.