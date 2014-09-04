EditorsNote: rewords lede and third graf

Pitchers deliver as Diamondbacks dump Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Arizona right-hander Josh Collmenter beat the Padres for the third time this season.

But all the Diamondbacks wanted to talk about after their 6-1 win at Petco Park on Wednesday was the return of right-hander Daniel Hudson.

Hudson, 27, threw 13 pitches in a perfect eighth inning in his first appearance since June 26, 2012. Hudson had two Tommy John surgeries in the interim -- making him only the fourth pitcher to perform in a major league game after having two elbow reconstruction procedures.

“Even if I go out tomorrow and it blows again playing catch, it was worth it,” Hudson said of his battle to return. “I wish I had more words. I don’t have a lot to say. I‘m kind of at a loss. Even after I reached the dugout, I really couldn’t sit down.”

Hudson entered the game after Collmenter had pretty much finished off the Padres. Collmenter gave up only one run on five hits in seven innings. He ran his season record against the Padres to 3-0, with a 0.87 ERA.

Collmenter (10-7) walked two Padres and struck out three and allowed only one hit over his final four innings.

“It’s a weird delivery,” Padres catcher Rene Rivera said of Collmenter. “He’s right on top of you and his fastball is anything from 85-88 (mph). And the changeup is good.”

“I was trying to pitch to contact,” said Collmenter, whose thoughts quickly turned to Hudson. “It was tremendous to watch Daniel. Everyone in the dugout was on their feet.”

“Everyone was pulling for Hudson,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. “He threw well. He had good velocity. He’ll take three days off and we’ll see.”

The game was tied entering the fifth when Arizona broke it open with three runs on two hits. The inning included two plays at the plate and an interference that might have cost the Padres more runs.

Padres right-handed starter Andrew Cashner (2-7) had retired 11 straight hitters when a walk to Diamondbacks left fielder Alfredo opening the fifth -- the only walk Cashner allowed -- triggered the bizarre inning.

“I thought the fifth inning was tough and could have gone either way,” Cashner said. “The whole inning was really weird -- one of the more challenging things I’ve had.”

After third baseman Cliff Pennington struck out, shortstop Didi Gregorius doubled into the right-field corner to bring up Collmenter with runners at second and third with no outs.

The pitcher grounded to rookie second baseman Cory Spangenberg, who threw to the plate. Marte, however, reached the plate ahead of the tag of Rivera to break a 1-1 tie. The play was upheld on appeal by Padres manager Bud Black.

“If Collmenter hits that a little harder, it’s not close at home,” Cashner said.

The inning spiraled downward from there.

Arizona center fielder Ender Inciarte grounded to first baseman Yasmani Grandal, whose throw home trapped Gregorius in a rundown between third and home. But Gregorius scored, making it 3-1, when third baseman Yangervis Solarte mishandled the throw from Rivera.

The third unusual play of the inning came when Arizona second baseman Chris Owings grounded to short and Inciarte made contact with Padres shortstop Alexi Amarista. Owings was called out. The next hitter, right fielder David Peralta, singled to score Collmenter from third, making it 4-1.

Peralta, who tripled home the Diamondbacks’ first run in the first with a liner to right, finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Cashner allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk.

Cashner has missed 15 starts during two stints on the disabled list with forearm pain and shoulder soreness. Considered the ace of the Padres’ staff coming out of spring training, he has not won a game since April 16 and has lost six straight decisions.

The Padres’ lone run came on a second-inning double by left fielder Seth Smith.

NOTES: Arizona is moving to a six-man rotation and will start RHP Randall Delgado on Thursday and push LHP Vidal Nuno back to Friday. ... Padres 1B Tommy Medica is 2-for-35 with 15 strikeouts since being beaned on Aug. 9. ... The September call-up of C Adam Moore will allow the Padres to use C Yasmani Grandal more at first base over the final 25 games. ... Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler, who gave up a walk-off homer to Padres rookie INF Cory Spangenberg Tuesday, is listed as day-to-day with a sore knee.