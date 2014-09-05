D-backs’ Delgado makes most of opportunity vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Randall Delgado didn’t know who to thank first Thursday night in San Diego -- his offense or defense.

“I tried to stay calm,” said Delgado, who allowed two hits over five shutout innings as the Diamondbacks defeated the Padres 5-1 to gain a split of a four-game series.

“The offense gave me some runs early. And the defense was making some great plays. After we had the three, four runs, my job was to keep doing the same thing and getting outs. It felt good.”

Delgado made his first start since April 10 because Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson announced Wednesday he was going to a six-man rotation for the rest of the season. The sixth starter -- Delgado.

Delgado, who had made 38 relief appearances since his last start, needed only 61 pitches to negotiate the five innings.

”I thought he was pretty efficient,“ said Gibson. ”And we did play good defense behind him.

The two biggest defensive plays by the Diamondbacks behind Delgado were both turned in against Padres catcher Rene Rivera.

Aaron Hill, who was making his first start at third base since Sept. 18, 2005, leaped to his right to make a fully-prone catch of a Rivera line drive in the fifth. Two innings earlier, center fielder A.J. Pollock, who returned from the disabled list two days earlier, made a leaping catch at the wall in straight-away center to rob Rivera of a home run.

Delgado and four relievers held the Padres to one run on four hits and one walk.

”The story of the game tonight was we just couldn’t get to their pitcher,“ said Padres manager Bud Black. We couldn’t get to their guy last night (Josh Collmenter allowed one run on five hits over seven innings) and we couldn’t get to Delgado tonight.”

The Padres did threaten in the eighth after having only two hits -- a single by rookie infielder Cory Spangenbereg in the third and a two-out double by Seth Smith in the fourth -- through seven innings while going up and down in order five times.

The Padres momentarily threatened in the eighth when they loaded the bases with none out against right-handed reliever Matt Stites -- a former Padres farmhand. But after throwing a wild pitch allowing the Padres to avoid a shutout, left-handed reliever Oliver Perez struck out the side.

“Anything can happen,” said Perez.

While things went well for former Padres, they didn’t go well for former Diamondback Ian Kennedy (10-12). The right-hander allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Kennedy -- who came to the Padres on July 31, 2013, for a package that included Stites -- is 1-2 against the Diamondbacks this season with a 5.63 ERA.

Pollock had three hits to pace Arizona’s 13-hit attack. Left fielder Ender Inciarte, second baseman Chris Owings and Hill all had three hits as all eight starting position players had at least one hit.

Arizona scored three times in the second.

Hill opened the inning with a single and moved to third on a double by Pollock. Shortstop Didi Gregorius hit a topper up the third base line that was fielded by Spangenberg, whose throw sailed into the seats behind first. Hill scored on what called a single with Pollock coming home on the throwing error. Gregorius was then sacrificed to third on a bunt by Delgado and scored on Inciarte’s single.

The Diamondbacks scored single runs in the third and seventh.

In the third, first baseman Mark Trumbo doubled and scored on a single by catcher Miguel Montero, who stretched his hitting streak against the Padres to 13 straight games.

Right fielder David Peralta singled to lead off the seventh against Padres right-handed reliever Blaine Boyer and scored on Hill’s two-out double.

NOTES: Arizona INF Aaron Hill started at third base for the first time since Sept. 18, 2005. ... The Diamondbacks open a three-game series against the Dodgers on Friday night in Los Angeles. That will be Arizona’s final three games against the Dodgers. Arizona has six games remaining against the San Francisco Giants. ... The Padres expect SS Everth Cabrera to play again this season, but he will not accompany the team on its next road trip as he continues to rehab his second left hamstring strain.