Inciarte, Diamondbacks dump Padres

SAN DIEGO -- With Ender Inciarte leading the way at the plate and in the field, the Arizona Diamondbacks took the series opener from the San Diego Padres 8-4 Monday at Petco Park.

Inciarte, who started the game in center field and finished in right field, had a career-high four RBIs on two doubles and a triple. He added an assist when he threw out right fielder Matt Kemp at third base in the eighth inning.

“He’s playing exciting baseball,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Inciarte. “He has been a spark plug for us. He just continues to play good baseball.”

Inciarte’s throw short-circuited the Padres’ last best shot, as San Diego scored only one run in that inning on center fielder Wil Myers’ double and singles by Kemp and left fielder Justin Upton.

Arizona starter Rubby De La Rosa (2-0) worked six innings and was touched for three runs and six hits. De La Rosa benefited from the Diamondbacks scoring four unearned runs.

“It’s all part of his maturation process,” Hale said. “This was a step forward, as that is a hard lineup to navigate against.”

Padres starter Andrew Cashner (0-2) kept an impressive streak alive, but it came in a losing cause.

Cashner has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 19 consecutive Petco Park starts, dating to June 11, 2013. That is a franchise record. However, the defense let him down in the four-run second inning. Cashner wound up allowing the four unearned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings.

“Cash hung in there and put up four zeros after (the second),” Padres manager Bud Black said. “Obviously, the error hurts us and the hit by Inciarte was a big one for them.”

Arizona stretched a 5-3 lead to 8-3 in the eighth. Catcher Tuffy Gosewisch’s one-out, RBI single scored third baseman Jake Lamb, who hit an inning-opening double. Inciarte then added a two-run triple.

“I‘m really happy that they keep trust in me and keep me in the lineup,” Inciarte said. “I know it’s hard to get extra-base hits here in this ballpark, but I didn’t think of that. I was looking for a good pitch to hit.”

The Diamondbacks collected four runs in the second inning while batting around, thanks in large part to a throwing error by San Diego second baseman Yangervis Solarte.

Right fielder Mark Trumbo and Lamb singled, and Solarte’s wild throw to first base let Gosewisch reach base and allowed Trumbo to score. Inciarte followed with a two-out, two-run double. Chris Owings added a run-scoring single for a 4-0 lead.

“I thought I had some of the best stuff I’ve had in a long time,” Cashner said. “But in the second, I kind of lost my fastball command a little bit. I thought my biggest mistake was to Inciarte.”

Padres first baseman Yonder Alonso smacked his first home run of the season, a second-inning, two-out, 416-foot blast over the center field fence, cutting Arizona’s lead to 4-1.

Solarte’s third-inning, two-out double scored Myers to slice the deficit to 4-2. The damage might had been greater, but Cashner, who singled, slipped when returning to second after Myers’ infield hit. Cashner was retired by second baseman Aaron Hill following a relay from first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

After Solarte’s double, Kemp went down looking, leaving two runners on.

Solarte drove in third baseman Will Middlebrooks with a fifth-inning single, pulling the Padres within 4-3.

The Diamondbacks extended their cushion to 5-3 in the seventh inning when Goldschmidt drove in Inciarte on a groundout off reliever Brandon Maurer. Inciarte opened the inning with a double and advanced to third on Owings’ sacrifice bunt.

NOTES: Padres manager Bud Black broke one of his rules by not putting C Wil Nieves into Monday’s lineup. Black once declared if a player hit a homer in a game, he started the next one. But Nieves, despite his Sunday grand slam off Giants RHP Jake Peavy, resumed his backup role. ... 2B Yangervis Solarte started for the second straight game over Jedd Gyorko. ... San Diego RHP Ian Kennedy, on the DL with a strained left hamstring, is making progress. Black said Kennedy could soon throw a bullpen session. . ... Arizona manager Chip Hale said he will carry only two catchers through at least the Padres series. C Oscar Hernandez (hand) remains on the DL. ... No surprise struggling Arizona LF David Peralta was in the lineup. His lifetime Petco Park average is .423 (11-for-26) after he went 2-for-5 Monday.