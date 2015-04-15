Padres’ Despaigne dumps Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO -- When Odrisamer Despaigne was told on the final day of spring training that Brandon Morrow beat him out for the final spot in the San Diego Padres’ rotation, the 28-year-old Cuban accepted his new role as the long man in the bullpen.

“Obviously, I would prefer to start,” Despaigne said through an interpreter Tuesday night after he held Arizona to one run on two hits over seven innings to lead the Padres to a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. “But I’ll pitch where they need me.”

Last Thursday, in the Padres’ home opener, the need for Despaigne was out of the bullpen. The right-hander came on when starter Ian Kennedy strained his left hamstring, and Despaigne responded with 4 2/3 perfect innings -- the longest stretch of perfect innings by a reliever in Padres history.

On Tuesday night, with Kennedy on the disabled list, the need for Despaigne was to start.

And he was masterful against the Diamondbacks.

“That was pretty clean,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Despaigne’s 84-pitch outing. “O.D. was crisp. He threw a mix of pitches from a variety of arm angles. He was efficient. He doesn’t melt. What we saw tonight mirrors Despaigne’s good starts.”

Many of those good starts came at Petco Park, where Despaigne is 4-1 with a 1.64 ERA over 65 2/3 innings in 10 games (nine starts).

“He just mixed his pitches really well,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Despaigne, who also issued two walks and hit a batter, which led to Arizona’s lone run. Despaigne struck out three and got 10 outs on ground balls.

“We had a hard time,” Hale added. “We just couldn’t crack the code, I guess. So give him credit.”

Despaigne (1-0) has a 0.77 ERA this season.

The Padres gave Despaigne some quick support, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first off Jeremy Hellickson (0-2). The Arizona right-hander allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings.

“You don’t want to spot them three runs like that with the way Despaigne has been throwing,” Hellickson said. “I have to do a better job in the first inning there. I definitely have to be more efficient and attack in the first couple of innings.”

Center fielder Wil Myers opened the Padres’ first with a double off the base of the wall in right center and moved to third on second baseman Yangervis Solarte’s infield single that rolled past Hellickson.

Myers scored when right fielder Matt Kemp grounded into a forceout.

Left fielder Justin Upton drew a walk, and catcher Derek Norris lined a double into the left field corner that scored Kemp with the second run. Upton scored when first baseman Yonder Alonso grounded out to first.

Kemp finished 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs.

Upton extended his hitting streak to all nine games this season -- and 11 straight dating back to the end of last season -- with a fifth-inning homer off Hellickson. Upton’s second homer of the season came on a 79 mph changeup and was rocketed 389 feet into the second deck in left.

The Diamondbacks got on the board in the fourth when left fielder David Peralta was hit by a Despaigne pitch and scored on right fielder Mark Trumbo’s double.

NOTES: Padres switch hitter Yangervis Solarte started his third consecutive game at second base as slumping Jedd Gyorko worked on the side with hitting coaches Mark Kotsay and Alonzo Powell. ... San Diego RHP Ian Kennedy is scheduled to throw a bullpen Wednesday, just six days after going on the disabled list with a mild strain of his left calf. ... Although he was 9-for-20 in his past five games and off to a .393 start, Arizona OF Ender Inciarte did not start Tuesday. He walked as a pinch hitter. ... The game opened with two former American League Rookies of the Year with Tampa Bay facing each other -- Arizona RHP Jeremy Hellickson (2011) and Padres CF Wil Myers (2013). Myers doubled off the base of the wall in right-center.