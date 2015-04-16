Upton homers again as Padres dump D-backs

SAN DIEGO -- Justin Upton says he doesn’t hold a grudge against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I‘m trying to torment everyone,” the Padres left fielder said Wednesday night after his tiebreaking, eighth-inning solo homer against Arizona reliever Randall Delgado gave San Diego a 3-2 victory in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Upton’s second homer in as many nights was his fourth in just over two seasons against the team that made him a first-round draft pick in

2005 and brought him to the major leagues just before his 20th birthday in 2007.

Upton has a .377 career average against Arizona after going 3-for-4 Wednesday night. He finished 5-for-11 in the series with two homers and four runs. The left fielder also made a second run-saving, sliding catch in as many nights.

“We’re seeing the impact player in him,” Padres manager Bud Black said of Upton after the outfielder stretched his hitting streak to all

10 games this season and 12 straight games dating back to the end of the

2014 season.

Upton’s third homer of the season made a winner of right-handed relief pitcher Joaquin Benoit (3-0). Closer Craig Kimbrel picked up his third save as a Padre.

“That’s why they got him here,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Upton. “We made a bad pitch, and that’s what happens.”

With the game tied 2-2, Delgado retired the first two hitters he faced in the eighth. Then he tried to throw a fastball past Upton.

“We wanted to go fastball away,” Diamondbacks catcher Jordan Pacheco said.

“It was a fastball in the middle of the dish,” said Upton, who drove the ball 383 feet into the stands in left-center.

The win gave the Padres a 5-2 record on their first homestand and series wins over both the reigning World Series champion San Francisco Giants and the Diamondbacks. The Padres have not lost a series at Petco Park since last July, going 11-0-1 in their past 12 series at their downtown home.

“It was a good homestand,” Black said. “Overall, we played good baseball.”

The Padres spotted Arizona a 2-0 lead in the first inning on the combined talents of San Diego nemeses Ender Inciarte and Paul Goldschmidt.

Inciarte singled to open the game to stretch his hitting streak against the Padres to seven straight games. The left fielder moved to second after Padres right fielder Matt Kemp made a leaping catch of A.J. Pollock’s drive just in front of the foul pole.

Inciarte then stole third, but he trotted home as Goldschmidt drove a 2-and-2 fastball from Padres starter Brandon Morrow 383 feet into the right field stands for a two-run homer. The blast doubled as the 500th hit of the first baseman’s career. It was also Goldschmidt’s ninth career homer against the Padres.

The Padres halved the lead in the bottom of the second.

Upton opened the inning with a single and raced home from first on a double that first baseman Yonder Alonso hit inside the first base bag.

Arizona missed an opportunity to expand its lead in the top of the fourth. Inciarte doubled to lead off the inning, marking the sixth straight game in which he doubled against the Padres. With one out and Goldschmidt at the plate, Inciarte was thrown out by Padres catcher Derek Norris trying to steal third.

Goldschmidt and right fielder Mark Trumbo then hit back-to-back singles before Morrow retired third baseman Jake Lamb on a fly to left to end the inning.

With Morrow retiring 10 straight Diamondbacks following Trumbo’s single in the third, the Padres finally tied the score at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth.

Center fielder Wil Myers opened the inning against right-handed Arizona starter Chase Anderson with a double down the right field line and moved to third on Norris’ line-drive single to center. Myers scored on Kemp’s sacrifice line drive to the warning track in right.

The Padres missed a chance to take the lead when Norris was thrown out at the plate by Arizona center fielder Pollock trying to score on third baseman Will Middlebrooks’ two-out, line-drive single.

Morrow allowed two runs on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts over seven innings. Anderson allowed two runs on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts over six innings.

NOTES: Arizona OF Yasmany Tomas grounded out as a pinch hitter in his major league debut Wednesday. The Cuban expatriate was promoted from Triple-A Reno earlier Wednesday. The 24-year-old, who received

$68.5 million from the Diamondbacks, was 4-for-21 (.190) in Triple-A with a double, a home run and three RBIs. ... Padres RHP Ian Kennedy threw a bullpen session Wednesday, seven days after going on the 15-day disabled list with a mild left hamstring strain. He is expected to throw a second bullpen session Friday and make the first of two possible rehab starts Monday. ... Padres 2B Jedd Gyorko, who was off to a 3-for-21 start, returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after Yangervis Solarte started the three previous games. He went 0-for-3, dropping his average to .125.