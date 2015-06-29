Castillo powers Diamondbacks past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- After scoring a total of four runs in two straight losses at Petco Park, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale was looking for someone to put a charge into his team Sunday afternoon.

And catcher Welington Castillo delivered.

Castillo’s three-run homer in the second inning -- one of three hit by the Diamondbacks and one of six hit in the game -- put Arizona ahead to stay in a 6-4 victory over the San Diego Padres that moved Arizona past San Diego into third in the National League West.

Castillo, center fielder David Peralta and third baseman Jake Lamb homered for the Diamondbacks. Catcher Derek Norris hit two homers for the Padres and right fielder Matt Kemp opened the game with a home run for the Padres.

All 10 runs in the game scored on homers.

But the key shot was the three-run blast by Castillo off Padres right-handed starter Odrisamer Despaigne (3-6) that erased a 1-0 Padres lead on the Kemp homer.

“The guys bounced back,” said Hale after the Diamondbacks avoided being swept. “Those are tough games when you’ve lost two and they feel pretty good about themselves. Welington’s home run was beautiful.”

“It was a hanging curveball and I put a good swing on it,” said Castillo, who connected on a 69-mph Despaigne breaking ball and lined it 349 feet into the front rows in left field.

Kemp, in his fifth game as the Padres’ lead-off hitter, led off the bottom of the first with a 395-foot drive into the left-field seats on the fourth pitch thrown by Arizona right-hander Chase Anderson (4-2).

Although he allowed all three Padres homers, he gave up only four runs on five hits and a walk with a strikeout over seven innings. Closer Brad Ziegler picked up his 12th save.

“Every one of the balls that gets hit off Anderson is up in the zone,” said Hale. “Chase knows it.”

“It was a battle,” said Anderson. “My fastball command wasn’t really that good so I used off-speed pitches more than I would have liked. Getting six runs definitely makes it a little easier on you.”

Right fielder Yasmany Tomas opened the Arizona second by reaching on a fielding error by Will Middlebrooks, the third baseman’s fifth in the last 26 games. Lamb followed with a single and, with one out, catcher Castillo homered for a 3-1 lead.

Peralta extended the Diamondbacks’ lead to 4-1 in the third with a 395-foot drive to right off Despaigne.

Norris cut the deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth with a two-run shot to left off Anderson. Padres first baseman Yonder Alonso opened the inning by drawing a walk. After left fielder Justin Upton flew out, Norris hit a 374-foot drive into the left-field seats.

Arizona extended the lead to 6-3 in the top of the sixth. Despaigne retired the first two hitters he faced before hitting fellow Cuban Tomas with a pitch.

Padres manager Pat Murphy summoned left-hander Frank Garces from the bullpen to face the left-handed-hitting Lamb, who pulled a two-run homer off a fastball into the right-field seats to make it 6-3.

“Garces didn’t execute the pitch,” said Padres manager Pat Murphy.

In an oddity, all five runners to reach base against Despaigne scored. He allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits -- including two homers -- a hit batter and the Middlebrooks error. He didn’t walk a hitter while striking out six.

Norris cut the deficit to 6-4 with two out in the sixth when he drove a ball 389 feet into the left-field seats for the second multi-homer game of his career.

NOTES: Padres 2B Cory Spangenberg suffered a bone bruise to his left knee Saturday night when he was slid into by Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed while making a pivot on a double play. The postgame MRI showed no structural damage to the knee. Spangenberg remained on the active roster Sunday and a decision will be made before Tuesday’s series opener against the Mariners about placing Spangenberg on the 15-day disabled list. ... Padres 3B Will Middlebrooks walked off the field on his own power in the seventh inning after slipping on a bat in the Arizona on-deck area while chasing a foul pop-fly. ... CF Rico Noel was released from the Padres’ Triple-A El Paso affiliate Sunday.