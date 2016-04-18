D-backs’ ‘B-squad’ handles Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Coming off 14-inning, 5 1/2-hour loss Saturday night, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale decided to give five of his regulars Sunday afternoon off for the rubber-match of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Hale’s gamble paid dividends as the Diamondbacks “B Squad” lineup hit four homers in a 7-3 victory.

“Most people who saw that lineup were wondering what we were doing,” said Hale. “But with all those innings last night we turned to our guys that don’t play as much. I‘m very proud of them. They battled.”

Outfielder Yasmany Tomas drove in three runs with a pair of homers, second baseman Brandon Drury added a two-run homer and first baseman Phil Gosselin capped the scoring with a solo homer.

The two Tomas homers and Drury’s shot were off Padres left-handed starter Robbie Erlin (1-2), who allowed six runs on eight hits in six innings. Gosselin greeted right-handed Padres reliever Kevin Quackenbush with a 412-foot shot leading off the eighth.

Left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-1) picked up the win for the Diamondbacks, holding the Padres to three runs (one earned) on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. His outing was a boost for the Diamondbacks, who used nine pitchers in a 14-inning, 5-3 loss to the Padres on Saturday night.

Tomas, Drury and Gosselin all entered the game without a homer this season. Tomas and Drury had a hand in six of the seven runs scored by Arizona.

Tomas gave Arizona a quick 2-0 lead in the first, following a two-out double by Gosselin -- which was just inside the first-base bag -- with a 368-foot drive into the right field seats. His second homer, a 414-foot drive to center, came in the top of the sixth and made it 5-3.

Drury’s two-run homer in the fourth erased a 3-2 Padres lead and put the Diamondbacks ahead to stay. Tomas opened the inning with a single ahead of Drury’s 391-foot drive to left.

Tomas was 3-for-4 Sunday with three RBIs and three runs scored. Drury had a double and a triple in four at-bats for two RBIs and two runs scored. Gosselin had a double and a homer in four at-bats with two runs scored.

The trio had a hand in all seven runs scored by the Diamondbacks and accounted for seven of Arizona’s 11 hits.

“I feel really happy,” Tomas said through an interpreter. “I believe those two homers were really great for the team because it was the first series we won this year. It’s really important for me to do that.”

The Padres tied the game after Tomas’ first homer with two unearned runs in the bottom of the first and briefly took a 3-2 lead on Melvin Upton Jr.’s RBI triple in the bottom of the third.

First baseman Wil Myers opened the first with a single. Second baseman Cory Spangenberg then dragged a bunt single between first and the pitching mound. Corbin fielded the bunt, but threw wildly to first, allowing Myers to score and Spangenberg race to third.

Matt Kemp then drove a liner to left that Rickie Weeks misplayed for an error, allowing Spangenberg to score the tying run. But Kemp was thrown out trying to reach third on the error.

The runs were the first scored by the Padres in the first inning this season.

The Padres could have had a bigger inning in the third.

Myers led off the inning with a single, but was picked off first by Corbin. Kemp singled to right with two outs and scored on Melvin Upton Jr.’s triple. It was Upton’s two-run, two-out walk-off homer in the 14th that defeated Arizona on Saturday night.

Upton’s triple was the Padres’ last hit of the game as Corbin and three relievers retired 22 of the last 25 hitters they faced. The only Padres reaching base after Upton’s triple came on three walks issued by Corbin.

Padres manager Andy Green said he probably went longer than usual with Erlin because he wanted to protect the bullpen after Saturday night’s marathon.

“Robbie gave us what he had,” said Green. “His curve wasn’t snapping like it has been. Usually we wouldn’t do this deep with a starter in this situation, but with the bullpen working so many innings Saturday, it happens.”

“I left the ball up today,” said Erlin, who had not allowed a homer in 9 2/3 innings before Sunday.

NOTES: In the wake of Saturday night’s 14-inning loss, the Diamondbacks recalled RHPs Archie Bradley and Evan Marshall from Triple-A Reno and optioned RHPs Jake Barrett and Matt Buschmann to the Pacific Coast League. ... Bradley will start Monday night’s series opener in San Francisco because scheduled starter Rubby De La Rosa finished Saturday night’s marathon and took the loss. ... With a Sunday afternoon game following Saturday night’s marathon, both managers rested key personnel. Arizona manager Chip Hale gave five starters -- 1B Paul Goldschmidt, 2B Jean Segura, C Welington Castillo and OFs David Peralta and Socrates Brito -- the day off. Padres manager rested CF Jon Jay and C Derek Norris.