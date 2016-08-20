Padres walk off with 7-4 win in 10

SAN DIEGO -- Add walk-off homer to rookie second baseman Ryan Schimpf's impressive list of extra-base hits.

The 28-year-old second baseman hit his second homer of the night and 14th homer of the season with one out in the 10th inning Friday night to give the Padres a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.

The three-run blast on the first pitch Schimpf saw from left-handed Diamondbacks reliever Patrick Corbin landed deep in the right-field stands some 409 feet from home plate.

"I've never experienced anything like that," said Schimpf, who earlier tied the game with a two-run, eighth-inning homer. "It really feels good to help us win a game. I was really looking on that first pitch for something to drive and be aggressive."

Schimpf also had two doubles earlier in the game and went 4-for-5 on the night with three runs scored and five RBIs.

Since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on June 14, Schimpf has 38 hits for a .235 batting average. But 28 of those hits -- 12 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs have gone for extra bases.

"It's really crazy," said Padres manager Andy Green. "You don't think that trend can continue at this level. But he keeps driving the ball."

Schimpf has a .593 slugging percentage to go with that .235 batting average.

"All I'm doing is looking for balls to drive," said the 5-foot-9, 180-pound, left-handed-hitting infielder.

"It was really disappointing and really frustrating to lose like that," said Jean Segura, Schimpf's Arizona counterpart at second. Segura's two-runm single in the top of the eighth had given Arizona a 4-2 lead that was erased by Schimpf's first homer.

"It's something that I just can't explain to lose like that."

"We played a really good game, but we didn't play it out," said Arizona starting pitcher Zack Grienke, who stood to be the winning pitcher until Schimpf's two-run homer off right-hander Enrique Burgos.

Yangervis Solarte drew a one-out walk from Corbin to start the Padres game-winning rally. Alex Dickerson, who had struck out in each of his first four at-bats, followed with a single. Schimpf then connected for his third, multi-homer game.

The win was the second straight for the Padres over the Diamondbacks in the four-game series between the worst teams in the National League West.

Right-hander Kevin Quackenbush (7-4), who struck out Jake Lamb with the bases loaded to end the top of the 10th, got the win. Corbin (4-13) took the loss.

The Diamondbacks had taken a 4-2 lead in the top of the eighth on Segura's two-run single only to have the Padres tie the score in the bottom of the inning on a two-run homer by Schimpf.

The eighth inning followed a trend. Arizona scored single runs in the top of the second and seventh and two in the eighth. The Padres answered with single runs in the bottom of the second and seventh and two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Both two-run hits in the eighth were by the second baseman on each team.

Mitch Haniger and Chris Owings opened the Arizona eighth by drawing back-to-back walks off Ryan Buchter, although Haniger was picked off by the left-handed Padres reliever. Rickie Weeks then pinch-hit for Greinke and doubled to put runners on second and third.

Segura greeted Padres reliever Brandon Maurer with a tie-breaking, two-run single.

Solarte doubled off Burgos with one out in the bottom of the eighth and scored on Schimpf's 395-foot drive to left-center.

Greinke, who had his nine-decision winning streak stopped by Boston in his previous start, got a no-decision Friday after allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

An extremely wild throw to third by Padres catcher Derek Norris on a double steal allowed the Diamondbacks to snap a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh.

Segura opened the seventh with a single off Padres reliever Brandon Morrow and was sacrificed to second by Michael Bourn's perfect bunt. After Morrow intentionally walked Paul Goldschmidt, left-handed reliever Brad Hand came on to face left-handed-hitting Arizona third baseman Jake Lamb.

With Lamb at the plate, Segura and Goldschmidt took off on a double steal on a 0-and-1 pitch with Norris opting to throw to third in an attempt to get Segura. But his throw was closer to short than third and Segura easily scored to give the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead.

The Padres retied the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Bethancourt opened the inning with a single, moved to third on Norris' single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Noonan. Pinch-hitter Alexei Ramirez followed with a single, but Greinke dodged further damage by getting lead-off hitter Travis Jankowski to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The game was a deliberate pitching duel through six innings.

The Diamondbacks struck first in the top of the second against Padres right-handed starter Jarred Cosart.

Yasmany Tomas opened the inning with a double to left center, reached third on Welington Castillo's single to right and scored on Owings one-out, slow-roller single to short.

With runners on first and second and one out, Arizona was in position to do more damage. But Padres first baseman Wil Myers turned an attempted sacrifice bunt by Greinke into a force-out at third and Cosart retired Segura on a grounder to short to end the inning.

Arizona's lead-off runner reached in three of the six innings started by Cosart and the Diamondbacks had at least two baserunners in three innings.

Back-to-back, two-out singles by Haniger and Owings in the sixth resulted in Cosart's departure with Morrow retiring Greinke on a broken-bat grounder to second. Cosart allowed one run on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

The Padres scored in the bottom of the second off Greinke.

Schimpf hit a one-out double into the right-field corner and scored on Bethancourt's broken-bat single just over the head of Segura.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks have moved the rehab assignment of OF A.J. Pollock from Class A Visalia to Triple-A Reno, where he is expected to play Saturday. ... Padres RF Jabari Blash missed a third straight start Friday night due to a jammed ring finger on his left hand. He can play defense, but he can't hit. ... Both teams are going with four position players on their bench. ... The Padres will stick with a six-man rotation through Aug. 24 before they have two days off in a span of five days.