Rosales, Padres pass Diamondbacks in NL West

SAN DIEGO -- Padres manager Andy Green says the bottom line with San Diego infielder Adam Rosales is his infectious personality.

However, the 33-year-old journeyman also can drive the ball.

On Tuesday night at Petco Park, Rosales equaled his career high of four RBIs with a pair of sacrifice flies and a tiebreaking, two-run, sixth-inning homer to lead the Padres to a 5-2, rain-delayed victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres had numerous other heroes despite amassing just four hits.

Rookie second baseman Ryan Schimpf scored three runs after drawing two walks and getting hit by a pitch. Alex Dickerson had a pair of doubles with a RBI, and Wil Myers scored after doubling in the ninth to set a franchise single-season record with 88 hits at Petco Park.

Schimpf opened the sixth with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch as Dickerson struck out. Rosales then hit a 360-foot liner into the left field stands off Zack Godley (4-4) to snap a 2-2 tie.

The home run was Rosales' 11th of the season and second in three games. His 11 home runs have come in only 202 at-bats. The latest came a half-inning after Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt had tied the game with a two-run homer.

"Paul's homer was a huge momentum shift," Rosales said. "We wanted to come back right away.

"It's been great to get consistent playing time. I think it's given me a little more confidence in myself. And I want to finish strong. I've been in situations before when I didn't finish strong."

Green said of the player who was once his minor league roommate, "Adam has been outstanding in a limited opportunity."

With a second consecutive win over Arizona (63-88), San Diego (64-87) moved into sole possession of fourth place in the National League West.

Both teams finished with four hits.

The Padres four hits were Rosales' homer, two doubles by Dickerson and Myers' double.

Goldschmidt (single and homer) and Yasmany Tomas (two doubles) provided the offense for Arizona.

Diamondbacks starter Archie Bradley gave up only two hits in five innings. Both were doubles by Dickerson, and both resulted in runs that staked the Padres to a 2-0 lead.

Schimpf scored the Padres' first two runs after opening the second and fourth innings by reaching base in front of Dickerson's doubles.

"Those two guys, Schimpf and Dickerson, really hurt Bradley ... the lead-off walks, then Dickerson," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. "Other than that, (Bradley) pitched pretty well. In this league, you walk a guy to lead off an inning and it's just not gonna bode well for you."

Bradley said, "That was kind of weird. Only two hits and give up two runs. It's a funny game. You never know how things are going to affect you. But the hit by a pitch and the walk came back to really hurt me tonight."

The Padres' fifth run came in the eighth. Myers opened the inning with his 28th double. He stole third (his 26th steal of the season) and scored on Rosales' second sacrifice fly to left.

Keith Hessler (1-0) retired the only hitter he faced to pick up the win. Brandon Maurer got his second save in as many nights against the Diamondbacks and 12th in 14 chances on the season.

The Diamondbacks didn't have a hit against Padres starter Paul Clemens until Goldschmidt rifled a line drive past second baseman Rosales with two out in the fourth.

With two out in the sixth, Padres shortstop Luis Sardinas fumbled a grounder by Chris Owings in front of second for an error. Three pitches later, Goldschmidt tied the game with a 418-foot rocket of a home run to center.

Just before Sardinas' error, Clemens took a comebacker off the inside of his right (pitching) thumb.

"Clemens did a good job," Green said. "Really good until he got hit on the hand. I probably should have gone out and gotten him before the Goldschmidt home run."

Clemens, in his longest outing in 10 starts for the Padres, allowed two unearned runs on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

NOTES: The Padres will promote OFs Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot, C Austin Hedges, 2B Carlos Asuaje and LHPs Buddy Baumann and Jose Torres from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday. ... El Paso lost 3-1 to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees) on Tuesday in the Triple-A Championship Game in Memphis, Tenn. El Paso won the Pacific Coast League title. ... The start of the game in San Diego was delayed 70 minutes by rain, marking only the seventh time in the 13-year history of Petco Park that there was any type of game delay (five rain delays, one rain suspension and one delay caused by a swarm of bees). There have been only two rainouts at Petco Park and 11 total rainouts in the 48-season history of the Padres.