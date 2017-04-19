Miller helps D-backs cruise past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Not that they needed it, the Arizona Diamondbacks got an outstanding pitching performance from right-handed starter Shelby Miller on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

Miller allowed a run on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings as the Diamondbacks coasted to an 11-2 win over the struggling San Diego Padres, who lost a fifth straight game.

Arizona got nine hits, including a three-run homer by Yasmany Tomas and a solo shot by catcher Chris Ianetta. But the Diamondbacks' cause was furthered by nine walks by San Diego pitchers and four Padres errors.

Five of the walks came around to score and the errors led to four unearned runs. The Padres had flown home overnight Monday after playing a night game in Atlanta.

The news was even worse for the Padres, who lost right-handed starting pitcher Jarred Cosart in the fourth inning to a right hamstring strain suffered while running out a bunt in the bottom of the third.

Cosart retired the first 10 Diamondbacks he faced before giving up four runs in the fourth on two infield hits, two walks and a two-run throwing error by relief pitcher Craig Stammen.

"Pitch by pitch, it got tighter and tighter," Cosart said of his hamstring injury. "It started to affect my command."

Tomas then capped a four-run fifth with his second homer of the season. Ianetta homered leading off the eighth.

Not that Miller needed that much offense.

"I thought it was a great outing for Shelby," said Arizona manager Tony Lovullo after Miller got his second win in three decisions. "He was just very effective and controlled all the pitches in all the innings.

"I think he had only one inning where he threw more than 20 pitches. That's crucial. For us to send him back out in the eighth meant a lot to him, I'm sure. But it also helped us win the ballgame by the way he performed."

The two wins after three starts puts Miller within a win of his total for 2016.

"My biggest thing was trying to get back to winning, not only for myself but for the team," Miller said. "Just to go out there and compete, no matter what the circumstances are. It's great. It's just kind of all coming together for us."

Padres manager Andy Green didn't discuss how the team's long night Monday to Tuesday might have affected their play.

But after Arizona scored their final two runs in the ninth against catcher-turned-pitcher Christian Bethancourt, Green went to the mound and asked shortstop Erick Aybar to get the final out -- which he did on Chris Herrman's grounder to the right side.

"Sometimes you just have to smile," Green said.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a two-out RBI single by Wil Myers.

Not only did the hit extend Myers' hitting streak to eight straight games, it marked the fourth straight time the Padres scored first only to lose. And before Myers' single, the Padres were 2-for-37 on the season with runners in scoring position and two out.

NOTES: Diamondbacks coach Ron Gardenhire had his prostate surgically removed Tuesday. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer during spring training. ... Padres' RHP Luis Perdomo (posterior shoulder inflammation) will throw an extended bullpen session Wednesday and if all goes well, he could return from the 10-day disabled list without needing a rehab assignment. His return could come in Cosart's scheduled slot next Sunday. ... Padres manager Andy Green said Rule 5 INF Allen Cordoba, who is 6-for-13 on the season with a homer, could get a couple starts this homestand. ... Arizona's David Peralta beat the shift for a second straight game Tuesday by rolling a single to the left side. ... Arizona RHP Taijuan Walker is okay to make his next start after reporting some tightness near the end of Sunday's start against the Dodgers.