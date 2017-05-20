Diamondbacks light up Padres' Weaver in 10-1 romp

SAN DIEGO -- Jered Weaver is a three-time All-Star and a former American League Cy Young Award runner-up.

But he said Friday night at Petco Park represented a first for him.

"That's the first time I've ever been booed off the mound," said the 34-year-old right-hander after Jake Lamb and Brandon Drury homered and Arizona drove him from the game during an eight-run first inning as the Diamondbacks romped to a 10-1 rout of the San Diego Padres.

Lamb finished with two of the Diamondbacks' five four homers and finished with five RBIs. David Peralta and Drury each had a homer and two RBIs.

Arizona starter Taijuan Walker and reliever Randall Delgado combined on a four-hitter, losing the shutout on Ryan Schimpf's RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning.

Walker threw six shutout innings thanks to a leaping catch by Peralta at the right-field fence in the sixth to rob Wil Myers of his 12th homer. Walker (4-3) allowed two hits. He also had two hits and a RBI.

"It definitely helps having a big lead," Walker said. "But I wasn't happy with myself with the three walks and I got behind in a lot of innings. Any time the offense puts up eight runs in the first inning, as a pitcher you have to be aggressive and get quick outs."

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said, "It's a tricky situation have a quick lead like that. A pitcher can lose his focus and get nicked up. I thought our pitchers did a great job.

"And Lamb did a great job getting us kick-started."

The Diamondbacks sent 14 hitters to the plate while scoring their most runs ever in the first inning of a road game.

Weaver served up both homers and seven of the runs Arizona scored in the first as his problems continued to mount. He allowed seven runs, five hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning in the shortest, non-injury-related outing of his 331-start major league career.

"When you score seven runs against a pitcher like Weaver, who has experience and can reggae out of this jam ... that really set the tone," Lovullo said. "We stayed on the attack."

Weaver is now 0-5 this season and the Padres are 0-8 when he starts. The seven runs he allowed Friday night came on five hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning -- shooting his ERA up from 6.05 to 7.44.

"That was a rough one," Weaver said. "I couldn't trick anyone."

"It's rough, it's tough watching someone who cares so much struggling like that," Padres manager Andy Green said of Weaver, who signed with San Diego earlier this year after spending a dozen seasons in the American League with the Angels.

"Weaver's been the consummate pro. It's tough to see anyone go through that."

Gregor Blanco opened Arizona's first inning by beating the Padres' defensive shift with an infield dribbler to the left side. After Peralta popped out, Weaver walked Paul Goldschmidt and Lamb followed with his first homer, a 417-foot homer pulled deep into the right field seats.

Weaver then walked Yasmany Tomas ahead of Drury's two-run, 386-foot homer to left to make it 5-0.

After Chris Owings doubled for the first of his three hits, Weaver retired catcher Jeff Mathis on a grounder to second for the second out. But pitcher Walker singled to center, scoring Owings and ending Weaver's night.

Rule 5 rookie Miguel Diaz came on to walk Blanco and give up an RBI single to Peralta before issuing two more walks to force home the inning's eighth run.

Meanwhile, the homers allowed by Weaver raised his total for the season to 16, which is tied for the most in the major leagues. In 42 1/3 innings this season, Weaver has allowed 41 runs (35 earned) and 53 hits. In two losses to Arizona, Weaver has allowed 12 runs and 11 hits (including five homers) in 6 1/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks finished with 16 hits while winning a fourth straight game. The Padres have lost four straight and nine of their last 11.

NOTES: 3B Jake Lamb had the first multi-homer game of his career with the two shots carrying 417 and 416 feet. ... The Diamondbacks expect to activate C Chris Iannetta from the seven-day concussion disabled list Saturday. ... Arizona doesn't expect any change in the status of OF A.J. Pollock, who has been on the disabled list since May 15 with a strained right groin, for the next 10 days. ... Friday marked the second time in six games that the Padres gave up six runs in an inning. ... Because of this season, Weaver's career ERA for 2,067 1/3 innings has climbed from 3.55 to 3.63. ... SS Luis Sardinas pitched the ninth for the Padres, allowing one hit and no runs.