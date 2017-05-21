Diamondbacks start fast again, trounce Padres

SAN DIEGO -- It's a great plan for success.

Score a lot of runs in the first inning, then follow up with great starting pitching.

It certainly worked for the Arizona Diamondbacks each of the past two nights at Petco Park.

"I thought our guys again did a great job sticking with the game plan," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday night after his Diamondbacks scored five runs in the first inning then got 7 2/3, two-hit shutout innings from left-hander Robbie Ray during a 9-1 rout of the San Diego Padres.

One night earlier, the Diamondbacks scored eight in the first and got six shutout innings of two-hit ball from Taijuan Walker.

"Early swings resulted in some runs and hits for us. And Robbie did a great job controlling the game just like Taijuan did the night before," Lovullo said. "Robbie deserves a lot of credit. He had better tempo throughout his delivery. That resulted in pounding the strike zone."

The Diamondbacks scored five or more runs in the first inning of back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history.

The big hits in the opening inning Saturday were a two-run single by Paul Goldschmidt, an RBI double by Jake Lamb and a two-run homer by Chris Herrmann.

After that, it was all Ray. The left-hander shut out the Padres on two singles and three walks while striking out six to lower his road ERA to 1.03.

"With a five-run lead, I knew my defense was feeling good behind me," Ray said. "You come after guys and you are attacking."

David Peralta led the 14-hit Arizona attack with four singles -- two of which were lined to the left side. beating the Padres' shift. Herrmann, Lamb, Goldschmidt and Yasmany Tomas each had two RBIs for the Diamondbacks, who have outscored the Padres 19-2 in the first two games of the series while out-hitting San Diego 30-8.

The top four hitters in the Diamondbacks' starting lineup -- Chris Owings, Peralta, Goldschmidt and Lamb -- were a combined 10-for-16 with eight runs and four RBIs. The quartet reached base 13 times.

Arizona (26-18) won its fifth straight and eighth in the past 10 games. The Padres (15-30) have lost five in a row and 13 of their past 16 games.

After the Diamondbacks scored five runs in the first, they added two in the second and one in the fourth to take an 8-0 lead for the second day in a row.

Owings and Peralta opened the game with back-to-back, first-pitch singles against Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo (0-1). After they both advanced a base on a wild pitch, the two scored on a single by Goldschmidt.

After Lamb doubled home Goldschmidt, Perdomo retired two straight Diamondbacks before Herrmann unloaded on a two-run, 413-foot homer to straightaway center.

Arizona's second-inning rally started with a two-out single by Peralta. Perdomo then hit Goldschmidt with a pitch and walked Lamb to load the bases ahead of a two-run single by Tomas.

The Diamondbacks opened the fourth with three straight singles by Peralta, Goldschmidt and Lamb to produce a run and end Perdomo's night. Perdomo gave up career highs in hits (11) and runs (eight) in three-plus innings.

"I probably should have gotten him sooner," Padres manager Andy Green, "but our bullpen went 8 1/3 innings Friday night and we were facing going seven or more again. Luis was missing spots consistently."

Perdomo, a 2015 Rule 5 pick, saw his ERA spike from 4.19 to 5.79.

Right-hander Jose Valdez, whom the Padres promoted from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the day after their bullpen was worn down Friday night, worked his way out of the fourth without further damage and finished with three scoreless innings.

For the second straight game, the Padres broke up the Diamondbacks' shutout bid by scoring with two outs in the ninth, this time on Allen Cordoba's RBI infield single.

"Clearly, our hitters are affected by what the scoreboard says," Green said. "We gave away at-bats today."

NOTES: The Padres placed RHP Jered Weaver on the 10-day disabled list due to left hip inflammation. The move came a day after Weaver allowed seven runs in five hits (two homers) and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. His ERA climbed from 6.05 to 7.44 on Friday. ... The Diamondbacks activated C Chris Iannetta from the seven-day concussion disabled list and optioned RHP Silvino Bracho to Triple-A Reno. ... The Diamondbacks traded RHP Enrique Burgos to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for cash considerations. Burgos was designated for assignment on May 15. ... C Chris Herrmann's two-run homer in the opening inning Saturday was the major-league-leading 12th long ball in the first frame by the Diamondbacks this season.