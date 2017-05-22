Richard goes distance as Padres dump D-backs

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres were reeling going into the finale of a seven-game homestand before coming away with a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

San Diego had lost five straight and 13 of 16. During the past two weeks, the bullpen turned three wins into losses, and the relievers had worked 14 2/3 innings the past two nights.

In the first two games of the Arizona series, the Padres were outscored 19-2 and out-hit 30-8.

"We needed someone to step up," Padres manager Andy Green admitted.

Clayton Richard did.

The veteran left-hander responded with the fifth complete game of his career -- and his first since 2012. He held Arizona to one run and five hits without a walk while striking out six.

For good measure, Richard supplied an RBI single in San Diego's three-run fifth inning.

"He dominated," Green said of Richard, who threw 96 pitches, 65 for strikes. "He came through on so many levels. But if you know Clayton, this is not unexpected. He's probably the unquestioned leader on this team."

No question, Richard (3-5) knew the situation. Not only were the Padres struggling, but he hadn't enjoyed the best of luck (4.22 ERA) against Arizona.

"I wanted to be out there as long as I could," said Richard, who knocked more than a half-run off his ERA, lowering it to 4.31. "If you have a leadership role, you want this.

"It's good to swing the momentum in our direction a bit ... it's a good feeling on getaway day. I want to do everything I can."

He did by working with catcher Austin Hedges and by breaking away a bit from what he has done in the past against the Diamondbacks.

"We changed some things up," Richard said, "and I had good command of all my pitches around the zone."

Hedges said, "We took a few risks. We mixed it up rather than staying with Clayton's strengths. This was definitely a good, needed win for us."

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said, "He had good stuff. He was pounding the zone. ... We had a game plan, but it didn't work out today. I thought we had a number of balls hit hard, but we just didn't get anything moving in our direction. He deserves some credit."

Among those giving Richard credit was opposing starter Zack Godley (1-1), who allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings.

"Kudos to Richard," Godley said. "He went nine with one run. It's hard to compete with that no matter what you do."

The result ended two five-game streaks. The Diamondbacks had won five straight and were leading 1-0 when catcher Chris Iannetta, one day back from the disabled list, homered with one out in the third inning.

But the Padres, who had scored two runs in the first 22 innings of the series, got to Godley for three runs in the fifth and could have scored more had not the inning ended on a bases-loaded, fan-interference call.

Ryan Schimpf opened the fifth with his 10th homer of the season -- and his first since May 8 -- on a 368-foot drive into the right-field seats.

Hunter Renfroe followed with a double and scored when Diamondbacks center fielder Gregor Blanco bobbled Hedges' one-out single for an error. Erick Aybar followed with a double to put Padres at second and third.

Richard then drove in the third run of the inning with a single.

With the Padres at the corners and one out, rookie Manuel Margot tried to score Aybar from third on a suicide squeeze. However, his bunt stopped right in front of the plate, allowing Iannetta to make the tag.

Then it really got interesting. After Allen Cordoba singled to load the bases, Wil Myers hit a deep fly in foul territory down the right field line. As Chris Owings came over to make a play, a fan reached out of the stands and caught the ball above the field of play.

Umpire Brian Gorman signaled interference, and the call was upheld on appeal.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his right index finger. He shut out the Padres on two hits for six innings on Friday night. To replace Walker on the 25-man roster, Arizona activated LHP T.J. McFarland from the 10-day DL. McFarland had been out since May 10 with a left ankle contusion. ... The Padres claimed INF Chase d'Arnaud off waivers from the Boston Red Sox. D'Arnaud, who has made around half his career appearances at shortstop, will join the Padres on Tuesday in New York. To make room for d'Arnaud on the 25-man roster, the Padres designated INF Luis Sardinas for assignment. ... RHP Trevor Cahill had an MRI after an aborted throwing session from 75 feet Saturday. He will not be coming off the disabled list this week as the Padres had hoped.