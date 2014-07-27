Preview: Diamondbacks at Phillies

Philadelphia hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series that could mark the last home contest for Chase Utley in a Phillies uniform. While Utley is on record as saying “I don’t plan on going anywhere” and can veto any trade, the 35-year-old Californian has reportedly attracted interest from teams such as San Francisco and Oakland. Either of those destinations could interest Utley, whose wife is from San Francisco and that’s where they live in the offseason.

Arizona has a chance to snap a seven-series losing streak against Philadelphia (0-6-1) after scoring the final eight runs in a 10-6 victory in 10 innings Saturday. Martin Prado matched a career high with five RBIs while falling a triple shy of the cycle as the Diamondbacks improved to 5-15 in their last 20 games at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies’ Roberto Hernandez is 1-5 with a 3.23 ERA in 12 home games (10 starts) this season and opposes Vidal Nuno, who is winless in his last four turns.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Vidal Nuno (2-6, 5.13 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Roberto Hernandez (4-8, 4.25)

Nuno received a no-decision after allowing three runs and seven hits - two homers - in 4 2/3 innings of Arizona’s 4-3 loss to Detroit on Monday. The California native, who turned 27 on Saturday, is 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA in three outings with 14 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings since being acquired from the New York Yankees for Brandon McCarthy on July 6. Nuno, who has never faced Philadelphia, is 0-4 with a 6.80 ERA in 10 day games (eight starts) this season.

Hernandez received a no-decision after permitting three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings of the Phillies’ 9-6 loss to San Francisco on Tuesday to snap a four-start losing streak at home. The 33-year-old Dominican Republic native yielded one run and three hits in eight innings of a 4-1 victory at Milwaukee on July 9 in his previous outing. Hernandez suffered a 5-4 loss at Arizona on April 25 when he allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Utley, a six-time All-Star who helped Philadelphia win the World Series in 2008, is a .288 lifetime hitter while playing his entire 12-year career with the Phillies.

2. Diamondbacks 2B Aaron Hill on Saturday went 1-for-3 and scored twice to extend his hitting streak to 10 games before leaving with a bruised right hand after getting hit by a pitch in the sixth inning.

3. Philadelphia and Arizona are 45-59, and 12 1/2 games behind in respective divisions.

PREDICTION: Phillies 3, Diamondbacks 2