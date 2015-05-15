Preview: Diamondbacks at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies attempt to record their first three-game winning streak of the season when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday in the first of three contests. The Phillies earned a split of a four-game set with Pittsburgh by winning the last two, including Thursday’s 4-2 triumph as Ryan Howard belted his team-leading seventh homer among three hits.

Freddy Galvis has led the way for Philadelphia throughout the campaign, boasting a team-best .353 average after going 6-for-10 with two walks in his last three games. The Phillies won four of six last season against Arizona, which starts a seven-game road trip after winning three of the past seven at home. The Diamondbacks gave up 26 runs in their last three outings against Washington and are 12th in the National League with a 4.29 ERA – just behind Philadelphia (4.26). The Phillies will have to deal with slugger Paul Goldschmidt, who tops Arizona with nine homers and 28 RBIs.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (0-1, 2.97 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Chad Billingsley (0-2, 9.00)

Anderson has permitted two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts without notching a victory, including seven innings of one-run ball against San Diego on Saturday. The 27-year-old Texas native struck out 29 and walked nine in 36 1/3 innings while giving up 31 hits (two homers) overall. Anderson, who faces Philadelphia for the first time in his career, has surrendered two runs over 12 innings in two starts on the road this season.

Billingsley has struggled in his first two appearances since 2013, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) in 10 innings while surrendering three homers. The 30-year-old Ohio native pitched only two games in 2013 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he had another elbow surgery in 2014. Aaron Hill is 3-for-9 with two doubles and a homer versus Billingsley, who is 10-9 with a 3.83 ERA in 27 appearances (25 starts) against Arizona.

WALK OFFS

1. Hill has hit safely in 10 consecutive games against Philadelphia, batting .378 with six doubles during that span.

2. Philadelphia RHP Jonathan Papelbon is 8-for-8 in save opportunities with 16 strikeouts and just two earned runs against in 15 innings.

3. Arizona OF Ender Inciarte went 5-for-12 with a home run and three RBIs in the last series to raise his average to .315.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 3