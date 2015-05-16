Preview: Diamondbacks at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies attempt to extend their season-best winning streak to four games when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle contest of their three-game series on Saturday. Philadelphia posted its season-high third straight victory in the opener, staging a three-run rally in the seventh inning that was capped by Jeff Francoeur’s tiebreaking RBI single after yielding three runs in the top of the frame.

The Phillies are 4-4 on their 10-game homestand after going 6-6 at Citizens Bank Park last month. Paul Goldschmidt drove in a pair of runs and Ender Inciarte collected three hits for the Diamondbacks, who kicked off their seven-game road trip with their third loss in four overall contests. Since Rubby De La Rosa combined with two relievers to shut out San Diego on May 7, Arizona’s pitching staff has allowed at least four runs in six of the last seven games. The bullpen has been its downfall in each of the last two contests, squandering a lead against Washington on Wednesday before faltering again versus Philadelphia.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, WCAU (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerome Williams (2-3, 5.21)

Bradley will make his return to the mound after being drilled in the face by a line drive on April 28 against Colorado. The 22-year-old had gotten off to a strong start in his rookie season, winning his first two decisions while allowing a total of three runs over 18 2/3 innings in his initial three starts. Bradley has had control issues, however, issuing 11 walks in those three outings while yielding only seven hits.

Williams has lost each of his last two outings, including a setback against Pittsburgh on Monday in which he allowed three runs in five innings. The 33-year-old has surrendered three or more earned runs in five of his seven starts but has yet to walk more than two batters. Williams has made 10 career appearances (nine starts) versus Arizona, going 4-4 with a 3.54 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks INFs Aaron Hill and Yasmany Tomas did not start Friday’s game due to flu-like symptoms, but the latter appeared as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning.

2. Philadelphia RHP Luis Garcia on Friday recorded a two-inning save in the opener, the first of its kind for the team since Ryan Madson accomplished the feat on Sept. 29, 2009 against Houston.

3. Arizona manager Chip Hale has removed RHP Addison Reed from the closer’s role - at least temporarily - so the hurler can work on his mechanics.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 2