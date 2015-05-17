Preview: Diamondbacks at Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies look to complete their first series sweep of the season when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of their three-game set on Sunday. Philadelphia extended its season-best winning streak to four games Saturday, topping Arizona 7-5 after posting a 4-3 triumph in Friday’s series opener.

Chase Utley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Grady Sizemore collected four hits as the Phillies improved to 5-4 on their 10-game homestand. Paul Goldschmidt belted a two-run homer and Yasmany Tomas added his first career blast for the Diamondbacks, who suffered their third consecutive loss. Goldschmidt appears to be heating up again as he has gone 5-for-12 with five RBIs over his last three contests after a three-game hitless stretch. Arizona’s pitching staff continues to struggle, as it has allowed at least four runs in seven of the last eight games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (3-4, 5.27 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Sean O‘Sullivan (0-2, 5.06)

Collmenter is coming off a disastrous outing against Washington on Monday in which he was battered for nine runs and eight hits while recording only four outs. After not allowing an earned run in two of his previous three starts, the 29-year-old has been tagged for a total of 14 in his last two turns. Collmenter has struggled versus Philadelphia, posting a 5.33 ERA and 1-2 record in eight career games (four starts).

O‘Sullivan remains in search of his first major-league victory in over four years as he makes his third start of the season. The 27-year-old, who has gone 0-9 in 18 appearances since notching a win with Kansas City on May 12, 2011, fell to Pittsburgh on Tuesday after yielding three runs over five innings. O‘Sullivan never has faced Arizona in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Utley’s two-hit performance Saturday was just his second multi-hit effort of the season, with the first being a 3-for-3 outing at the New York Mets on April 14.

2. Arizona C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who was signed on May 7 after being released by Miami, has reported to Triple-A Reno following a week in extended spring training.

3. Philadelphia acquired INF Jayson Nix, who appeared in 18 games with the club last season, from Baltimore for cash considerations and assigned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 11, Phillies 3