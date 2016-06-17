Preview: Diamondbacks at Phillies

The City of Brotherly Love is home to a baseball team that has showing too much love for its opponents of late. The Arizona Diamondbacks look to be the latest to take advantage of the generosity of the free-falling Philadelphia Phillies on Friday when they begin a 10-game road trip with the opener of a four-game series.

Philadelphia was on the wrong end of yet another lopsided loss with a 13-2 setback to Toronto on Thursday and has been outscored by a staggering 61-25 total en route to losing seven of its last eight and 20 of 26 overall. The Phillies’ failures must be music to the ears of Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt, who has reached base in 20 straight games, hit safely in 10 consecutive contests and is batting .382 since May 27. The 28-year-old has driven in a run in each of his last five outings for the Diamondbacks, who have lost two in a row following a three-game winning streak. Arizona is a respectable 16-14 away from Chase Field while Philadelphia has only heard the jeers gain in volume at Citizens Bank Park.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, NBC-10 (Philadelphia)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-5, 4.57 ERA) vs. Phillies LH Adam Morgan (1-5, 6.33)

Ray recorded his first victory since May 16 in scintillating fashion on Sunday, scattering three hits - all singles - over a career high-tying 7 2/3 innings in a 6-0 rout of Miami. The 24-year-old kept the ball in the park for the first time in over a month to snap a four-start winless stretch. Ray struck out six versus the Marlins, marking the sixth time in seven outings that he has fanned at least that many.

Despite setting a season high with eight strikeouts on Sunday, Morgan saw his winless stretch extend to six outings with a no-decision versus Washington. The 26-year-old is 0-5 since posting his lone victory of the season on May 10, surrendering eight homers in his last six starts. Morgan will be making his 25th career start and first versus Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona SS Jean Segura has collected 12 hits and five runs scored in his last seven games.

2. Philadelphia SS Freddy Galvis is 5-for-57 in his last 15 contests.

3. Diamondbacks LF Brandon Drury is 1-for-15 with six strikeouts in his last five outings.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 2