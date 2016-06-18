Preview: Diamondbacks at Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks have received quite the early return on their investment after signing right-hander Zack Greinke to a six-year, $206.5 million deal in December. The 32-year-old will look to win his seventh consecutive start on Saturday afternoon as the visiting Diamondbacks play the second contest of their four-game set versus the free-falling Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia (30-38) has been outscored 71-27 en route to dropping eight of its last nine, and has won just six of the past 27 overall to fall a season-worst eight games under .500. The Phillies’ four-game losing skid has been particularly ghastly, as they have been outscored 41-9 while surrendering 17 homers and committing nine errors in that stretch. While Philadelphia is struggling to find any positives, Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt likely has a constant smile on his face as he has reached base in 21 straight games and is 18-for-44 during his 11-game hitting streak. The 28-year-old, who had one of his team’s franchise-record six homers in a 10-2 rout on Friday, has driven in a run in each of his last six outings - with the Diamondbacks going 4-2 in that stretch.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (9-3, 3.75 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (4-8, 3.40)

Greinke allowed his first two runs in his past three starts (23 innings) during seven strong frames of Monday’s 3-2 triumph against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran hurler looks to keep riding high versus Philadelphia, against which he owns a 6-1 career mark with a 2.68 ERA. Greinke has also made himself at home in five outings on the road this season, posting a 4-0 record with a 1.54 ERA.

Eickhoff overcame four walks to scatter three hits - all singles - over six innings in a 7-0 rout of Toronto on Monday. The 25-year-old has allowed one run and five hits in back-to-back wins after posting a 1-7 mark in his previous nine outings. Eickhoff looks to continue his positive momentum at home, however, where he has split six decisions with a 2.12 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .218 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona OF Yasmany Tomas, who went deep twice on Friday, is 10-for-20 with four homers and five RBIs in his career versus Philadelphia.

2. Phillies C Cameron Rupp ripped a two-run triple in the series opener and is 5-for-14 in his career versus the Diamondbacks.

3. Diamondbacks CF Michael Bourn is 6-for-18 with four runs scored during his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 1