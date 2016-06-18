FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Diamondbacks at Phillies
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 18, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Preview: Diamondbacks at Phillies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Arizona Diamondbacks have received quite the early return on their investment after signing right-hander Zack Greinke to a six-year, $206.5 million deal in December. The 32-year-old will look to win his seventh consecutive start on Saturday afternoon as the visiting Diamondbacks play the second contest of their four-game set versus the free-falling Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia (30-38) has been outscored 71-27 en route to dropping eight of its last nine, and has won just six of the past 27 overall to fall a season-worst eight games under .500. The Phillies’ four-game losing skid has been particularly ghastly, as they have been outscored 41-9 while surrendering 17 homers and committing nine errors in that stretch. While Philadelphia is struggling to find any positives, Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt likely has a constant smile on his face as he has reached base in 21 straight games and is 18-for-44 during his 11-game hitting streak. The 28-year-old, who had one of his team’s franchise-record six homers in a 10-2 rout on Friday, has driven in a run in each of his last six outings - with the Diamondbacks going 4-2 in that stretch.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (9-3, 3.75 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (4-8, 3.40)

Greinke allowed his first two runs in his past three starts (23 innings) during seven strong frames of Monday’s 3-2 triumph against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The veteran hurler looks to keep riding high versus Philadelphia, against which he owns a 6-1 career mark with a 2.68 ERA. Greinke has also made himself at home in five outings on the road this season, posting a 4-0 record with a 1.54 ERA.

Eickhoff overcame four walks to scatter three hits - all singles - over six innings in a 7-0 rout of Toronto on Monday. The 25-year-old has allowed one run and five hits in back-to-back wins after posting a 1-7 mark in his previous nine outings. Eickhoff looks to continue his positive momentum at home, however, where he has split six decisions with a 2.12 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .218 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona OF Yasmany Tomas, who went deep twice on Friday, is 10-for-20 with four homers and five RBIs in his career versus Philadelphia.

2. Phillies C Cameron Rupp ripped a two-run triple in the series opener and is 5-for-14 in his career versus the Diamondbacks.

3. Diamondbacks CF Michael Bourn is 6-for-18 with four runs scored during his last six contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Phillies 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.