Preview: Diamondbacks at Phillies

Citizens Bank Park once was considered a hitters' haven for many years after opening its doors in 2004, but the venue has been anything but recently to the team that calls it home. The Philadelphia Phillies hope to break out of an offensive funk Monday, when they try to avoid being on the wrong end of a four-game sweep against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 12-year-old park has settled into more of a neutral offensive stadium in recent years, although Philadelphia - the majors' lowest-scoring team - has been taking it to the extreme this season, averaging 2.7 runs at the venue thus far. The Phillies failed to even reach that low threshold for the sixth straight time at home in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Arizona and are averaging 1.8 runs during their six-game losing streak. The Diamondbacks sent Philadelphia to its 23rd defeat in the last 29 games overall with Sunday's victory and have had no such problems offensively during their visit, outscoring the hosts 19-4. Perhaps the Phillies' scuffling offense will offer a soft landing spot for Shelby Miller, who was activated from the disabled list Sunday in hopes he can rebound for a miserable 10-game start to his tenure with Arizona.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET; MLB Network, FSN Arizona, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (1-6, 7.09 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jeremy Hellickson (4-5, 4.46)

Miller returns to a big-league mound for the first time since May 24 after a successful two-start rehab stint while recovering from a sprained right index finger. The 25-year-old Houston native went 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA for Single-A Visalia, striking out 19 over 12 innings of work after suffering losses in five of his last six turns in the majors. Miller went 2-1, 1.98 in four starts against the Phillies last season while with Atlanta but received a total of one run of support in the two non-victories.

Hellickson remained winless since May 24 on Wednesday, falling to 0-3 with a 5.23 ERA in five starts after giving up four runs on five hits and three walks in six frames versus Toronto. The 29-year-old Iowa native has been brilliant in four afternoon outings this season, however, going 2-0 with a 2.78 ERA (as opposed to 2-5, 5.12 in 10 turns at night). Hellickson has dropped both of his career starts versus the team for which he played last season, posting a 9.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and .333 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is batting .373 with seven homers during his major league-leading 13-game hitting streak.

2. Philadelphia has scored more than three runs only 10 times in 37 home games.

3. To make room for Miller on the roster, the Diamondbacks optioned 3B/OF Brandon Drury to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 3