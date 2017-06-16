The Arizona Diamondbacks are riding an impressive wave of offense to win four in a row and seven of their last eight to remain in the thick of it in the competitive National League West. Manager Torey Lovullo's club looks to continue its momentum on Friday at Citizens Bank Park as Arizona opens a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Arizona answered a three-game skid by erupting for 59 runs in its next seven contests before completing a two-game interleague sweep of Detroit with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday. Paul Goldschmidt has been integral in the power surge by going 17-for-40 with three homers, 14 RBIs and 12 runs scored this month and aims to build off last season's feast of Philadelphia in which he went 6-for-14 with two homers in the Diamondbacks' four-game sweep at Citizens Bank Park on June 17-19, 2016. The majors-worst Phillies finally gave the faithful a thrill on Thursday, as their 1-0 victory over Boston prevented a four-game sweep and snapped a season-high eight-game losing skid. Tommy Joseph carries an 11-game hitting streak into the series with Arizona, against which he is 0-for-22 with six strikeouts in his career.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (5-6, 5.38 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Aaron Nola (3-4, 4.40)

Corbin kept the ball in the park for the first time in seven outings on June 8, allowing three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 15-3 romp versus San Diego. The 27-year-old had permitted 11 homers in his previous six starts and surrendered 31 earned runs in his last 31 innings. "It felt good. Going in the right direction,” Corbin said. "Threw the ball in very well. Just thought I located better than I have."

Nola's struggles continued since coming off the disabled list last month as the 24-year-old fell to 1-4 with a 4.34 ERA in his last five starts following Sunday's setback in St. Louis. Nola allowed three runs on four hits versus the Cardinals, with Dexter Fowler's three-run homer in the fifth accounting for the big blow to his afternoon. "In five innings, he had 52 strikes and 41 balls. Unacceptable – too many pitches. He seemed like he was behind every hitter he faced," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of Nola.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona 2B Brandon Drury is 8-for-16 with three homers, seven RBIs and three runs scored during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Philadelphia CF Odubel Herrera is hitless in 14 at-bats with four strikeouts in his last three contests on the heels of an 11-game hitting streak.

3. Diamondbacks RF David Peralta has a trio of three-hit performances in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 2