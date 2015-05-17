Phillies 7, Diamondbacks 5

PHILADELPHIA – Left fielder Grady Sizemore had four hits, and slumping second baseman Chase Utley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Saturday night.

Right fielder Jeff Francoeur homered for Philadelphia, which matched its season-high run total while extending its season-long winning streak to four.

Second baseman Chris Owings went 3-for-4, and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hit his 10th homer of the season, a two-run shot, for Arizona.

Third baseman Yasmany Tomas also hit his first career homer for the Diamondbacks, who have lost three straight and four of five.

Sizemore had his first four-hit game since Aug. 21, 2008, while playing for Cleveland against Kansas City.

Utley, a six-time All-Star and .285 career hitter before this season, entered the game hitting .124. He batted sixth for the second straight day. It is the lowest he has hit in the order since 2005.

Philadelphia starter Jerome Williams (3-3) pitched five innings despite a 1-hour, 17-minute rain delay in the second, allowing three runs (two earned) and seven hits. He struck out four without walking a batter while improving to 3-1 in Citizens Bank Park this season. He is 0-2 with an 8.16 ERA on the road.

Jonathan Papelbon, the last of five Phillies pitchers, worked a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

Arizona starter Archie Bradley (2-1) lasted only two innings, plus five batters in the third. He was charged with four runs and five hits, while striking out one and walking three.

Bradley was making his first start since April 28, when he was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez, leaving him with a sinus fracture. Bradley was placed on the disabled list the following day, and activated Saturday.

Francoeur hit his third homer of the season in the second inning, a solo shot off Bradley.

The Phillies then added three runs in the third. First baseman Ryan Howard drove in the first with a double, and Utley added an RBI single. The last run came home on a double-play ball off Francoeur’s bat.

Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed had an RBI single in the fourth, and Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the fifth cut the Philadelphia lead to 4-3.

The Phillies answered with three more on in their half of the fifth, on RBI doubles by Utley, catcher Carlos Ruiz and pinch-hitter Andres Blanco.

A run-scoring single by Diamondbacks catcher Tuffy Gosewich in the sixth, coupled with Tomas’ solo homer off Phillies reliever Ken Giles two innings later, shaved the Philadelphia lead to 7-5.

NOTES: Earlier Saturday, the Phillies acquired INF Jayson Nix from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations and assigned him to Lehigh Valley, their Triple-A affiliate. The 32-year-old Nix, a career .212 hitter in the major leagues, was hitting .167 for Triple-A Norfolk. He hit .154 in 18 games for the Phillies in 2014 before he was outrighted to Lehigh Valley. He refused the assignment and signed with Tampa Bay instead. ... To make room for RHP Archie Bradley, who was activated after being out since getting struck in the face with a line drive on April 28, the Diamondbacks optioned LHP Vidal Nuno to Triple-A Reno. ... Phillies OF Jeff Francoeur, who as a pinch hitter had the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning of Friday’s 4-3 victory over Arizona, is 3-for-6 with three RBIs this year in that role. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he was just 4-for-30 with two RBIs as a pinch hitter in his career before this season.