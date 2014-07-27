Replay challenge helps Phillies top Diamondbacks

PHILADELPHIA -- Last year and maybe next year -- if one catcher gets his way -- Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks would have had a different outcome.

Tied 2-2 with two outs in the sixth inning, Diamondbacks second baseman Didi Gregorius dropped Marlon Byrd’s popup in left field. On the throw home, umpires ruled after a replay challenge that catcher Miguel Montero illegally blocked Howard, who scored from first base on the play.

Howard’s go-ahead run on the controversial overturned play at the plate ended up being the game winner as the Phillies beat the Diamondbacks 4-2.

“The catcher was camped with no room for Howard to come into home plate,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Very fortunate. This year, that’s a run. The last 100 years, it’s not a run.”

The play was overturned per Rule 7.13, adopted this season to prevent collisions at home plate.

“What are we supposed to do?” Montero said. “I asked (the umpires), ‘What should I do in the future?’ Because I don’t want this to happen again. And honestly they didn’t have an answer. They didn’t know what to say.”

Under last year’s rules, Howard would have been out by 10 feet and without any debate.

“The major leagues should clean that up and see what the rule is going to be,” Montero said. “Figure it out.”

Howard, Philadelphia’s first baseman, also hit a long two-run homer to center field in the first.

The Phillies (46-59) tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Ben Revere lined a double off left fielder David Peralta’s glove, allowing catcher Wil Nieves to score.

The ball beat Nieves to home plate, but Montero could not handle the one-hop throw. Montero admitted he was thinking about the previous call on the second play.

“Obviously, I have no clue where to go,” Montero said. “It’s just so hard. They make things so difficult with that new rule. The game lasted 100 years without that new rule.”

Philadelphia’s Roberto Hernandez (5-8) turned in a gem. The right-hander needed just 75 pitches to cruise through seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out one and walking none.

Ken Giles pitched a scoreless eighth and Jonathan Papelbon closed it out for his 25th save.

Arizona’s Vidal Nuno (0-2) took the loss after giving up four runs -- three earned -- and three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

“He threw the ball well,” D-backs manager Kirk Gibson said. “He pitched good enough to win.”

Shortstop Nick Ahmed had an RBI double for Arizona (45-60) in the second.

The D-backs manufactured a run to pull even in the sixth on first baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s sacrifice fly.

Arizona nearly rallied in the ninth, with singles from Peralta and Montero. But third baseman Martin Prado, who had five RBIs the night before, grounded in a double play to end the game.

The way the game ended clearly left a sour taste in Montero’s mouth.

“I’d much rather get killed. Seriously, I much rather be run over,” he said. “It’s an awkward rule. Let the game alone.”

Sandberg was also asked his thoughts on Rule 7.13.

”It’s a big debate that we’ve been talking about all year -- that one rule,“ the Phils’ skipper said. ”All the other replays seem to be pretty cut and dry and working pretty smoothly, with some consistency.

“The play at home plate, there’s a lot of judgment there and a little bit of confusion. Even three and a half months into the season, the catcher didn’t know he could stand there the whole time.”

NOTES: After the two clubs racked up 56 hits in the first two games, they combined for just 10 on Sunday. ... Philadelphia finished its seven-game homestand 3-4. ... The Phillies won a home series for the first time since sweeping the Padres in a three-game set from June 10-12. Philadelphia has lost 10 of 14 home games since. ... Arizona has not won a series at Citizens Bank Park since May 2007. ... D-backs manager Kirk Gibson needs two wins to tie Bob Melvin for the most in franchise history. ... Philadelphia won the season series vs. Arizona 4-2. ... In 2001, en route to their World Series title, the Diamondbacks defeated all three managers being inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday: Tony La Russa’s St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Divisional Series, Bobby Cox’s Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series and Joe Torre’s New York Yankees in the World Series. ... Monday in New York, RHP A.J. Burnett (6-9, 3.86 ERA) pitches for the Phillies against RHP Bartolo Colon (9-8, 4.03) and the Mets. ... Arizona continues its road trip Monday in Cincinnati, where RHP Chase Anderson (6-4, 3.58) opposes Reds RHP Homer Bailey (8-5, 4.22).