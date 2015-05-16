Phillies top D-backs for 3rd straight win

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies dug themselves a big hole to start the season. Now they are trying to climb out of it.

Pinch-hitter Jeff Francoeur drove in the go-ahead run with a single in a three-run seventh inning as the Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Friday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis, who reached base three times and scored twice, drove in the other two runs in the inning with a single.

The Phillies were 11-23 before their current streak, their worst start since 1971. They began the night as the only team in the major leagues without a winning streak of at least three games. It is their first such streak, in fact, since they won four consecutive games last August.

“I didn’t realize that,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “It’s good, something to build on. We’ll go for four tomorrow.”

Elvis Aruajo (1-0) posted his first major league victory by working one-third of an inning in relief. Luis Garcia pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first major league save.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt doubled in two runs for Arizona, which has lost two straight and three of four.

But as manager Chip Hale said, “Our bullpen just couldn’t do it tonight.”

That’s nothing new. Arizona’s relievers began the night with a 4.45 ERA, ranking 23rd in the majors, and Addison Reed lost his job as the closer after giving up a decisive grand slam to Washington’s Michael Taylor in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 9-6 loss.

Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz and pinch-hitter Cesar Hernandez opened the seventh with singles against Daniel Hudson, the third Diamondbacks pitcher of the night.

Oliver Perez (1-1) replaced Hudson and uncorked a wild pitch, allowing both runners to move into scoring position. One out later, Galvis looped a single over the head of shortstop Nick Ahmed, driving in two runs and tying the score at 3.

The switch-hitting Galvis, who went 1-for-2, is hitting .480 against left-handers in his first year as a regular and .355 overall. He is also hitting .409 at home.

“Like I always say, I just try to get a good pitch to hit and try to make a good swing,” he said. “Everything’s good so far.”

Galvis went to second on the throw home by center fielder A.J. Pollock and continued to third when Pollock’s throw went awry. While Pollock was charged with an error, Perez took the blame for Galvis’ advance.

“I made a mistake,” he said. “I didn’t cover home, and he got to third base.”

Francoeur, batting for right fielder Grady Sizemore, then roped his go-ahead hit down the third-base line off Enrique Burgos. Francoeur was thrown out attempting to advance to second.

It was the second time in three games that Francoeur came through in the clutch. In Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Pittsburgh, he threw out the potential tying run at the plate from right field to end the game.

The Diamondbacks erased a 1-0 deficit by scoring three times in the seventh on Pollock’s single and Goldschmidt’s booming two-run double to center.

The Phillies broke up a scoreless game on first baseman Ryan Howard’s RBI double in the sixth.

Phillies starter Chad Billingsley, making his third start after missing most of the 2013 season and all of 2014 following Tommy John surgery, went six innings and allowed two runs and seven hits. He struck out two and walked one.

“Each time out I‘m taking a step in the right direction,” he said. “My arm’s feeling good.”

Arizona starter Chase Anderson had his sixth no-decision in seven starts. He went 5 1/3 innings and allowed one run and three hits while striking out three, walking three and hitting a batter.

The Diamondbacks had runners aboard in four of the first five innings against Billingsley but could not score.

The Phillies put runners in scoring position in the second, third and fifth but likewise were unable to break through against Anderson.

NOTES: Earlier in the day, the Phillies recalled 3B Maikel Franco from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and outrighted RHP Dustin McGowan to the same club. Franco was hitting .355 for the IronPigs, the second-best average in the International League, and leading the international league in hits (50), doubles (12), RBIs (24), extra-base hits (17) and total bases (76). He started and hit fifth in the Phillies’ lineup Friday, going 0-for-4. ... Philadelphia 2B Chase Utley, batting .118 entering the game, hit sixth in the order, the lowest he has batted in the lineup since June 30, 2005. He went 1-for-3, and his second-inning double was the 336th of his career. That tied him with Hall of Famer Chuck Klein for sixth on the Phillies’ all-time list. ... Arizona RHP Archie Bradley will be activated from the disabled list and start Saturday, his first appearance start since suffering a sinus fracture after being struck in the face with a line drive off the bat of Colorado Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez in the second inning of an April 28 game. Bradley threw four innings in a simulated game Monday, and was cleared to rejoin the rotation. ... Diamondbacks assistant hitting coach Mark Grace and Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg played first and second, respectively, for the Chicago Cubs for nine seasons (1988-94, ‘96-97).