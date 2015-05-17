EditorsNote: fixes “town” in lede

Phillies shut out D-backs, complete sweep

PHILADELPHIA -- Thanks to Sunday’s result, the Philadelphia Phillies expected to enjoy a pleasant flight out of town.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks were due for a long trip.

Philadelphia stayed hot by beating Arizona 6-0 to complete a three-game sweep at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies (16-23) now kick off a 10-game road trip riding some good vibes and a five-game winning streak, their longest since July 7-11, 2014.

“Everyone is chipping in, everybody is getting a chance to play, contributing, and I think it’s real good for the morale of the team and the quality of play,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said. “We also had a chance to work on some things here at home. I think it’s a good combination.”

The Diamondbacks (15-21) wish they could say the same. Instead, Arizona pitchers were forced to have a meeting after the team lost its fourth straight and seventh in the past nine.

“We just had a group hug,” Diamondbacks right-hander Josh Collmenter said. “Hug it out and move on to Miami.”

If only it were that simple.

“We got beat,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said of the series. “They went out and beat us every which way you could. Power, pitching, really good bullpen -- we knew that coming in. They create runs with their running game, and we just couldn’t match it. We didn’t have it today, we didn’t have it the whole series. So we’re going to have to find a way to get on this plane and go down to Miami and figure it out.”

The Phillies received three hits from left fielder Ben Revere, plus two hits apiece from first baseman Darin Ruf, third baseman Maikel Franco and shortstop Cesar Hernandez. Ruf and Franco each homered and scored a pair of runs, while Hernandez, Revere and catcher Cameron Rupp also drove in one run apiece.

Franco, a highly touted prospect called up to Philadelphia from Triple-A before the series started, hit an RBI triple off the center field wall in the bottom of the sixth inning and provided some insurance with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Both the triple and homer were career firsts for the 22-year-old.

”I‘m so excited and happy for that,“ Franco said. ”It’s so great for me. I want to continue to do that.

“Coming in, my team is playing very good right now. I came in at a good moment. I‘m happy for that, and I just want to continue to prove myself and help my team.”

Phillies right-hander Sean O‘Sullivan (1-2) delivered his best start of the season, throwing six shutout innings to earn his first win in the major leagues since May 12, 2011. The 27-year-old scattered five hits, walked two and struck out four in just 79 pitches.

“I wasn’t even aware of it until after my last start because I didn’t spend any time in the big leagues in 2012, and 2013 I had two starts,” O‘Sullivan said of his winless streak. “Last year, I had a couple of starts and then went into the ‘pen. So it was something I wasn’t even aware of, and then I saw it and was like, ‘Oh man, we gotta get a win here.'”

Meanwhile, Collmenter’s nightmarish May continued.

After allowing nine earned runs in just 1 1/3 innings during his previous start, Collmenter (3-5) surrendered four runs in six innings against Philadelphia.

In three May starts, Collmenter has given up six home runs while compiling an 11.30 ERA.

“He is what he is, he’s our No. 1 starter, we look for him to give us a good outing every time he goes out,” Hale said. “He kept us in most of this game. We just couldn’t muster any offense for him.”

The Diamondbacks, who came into the game tied for the National League lead in hitting with the Miami Marlins, were shut out for the fourth time this season and left 10 men on base.

“We just struggled today,” Hale said. “(O‘Sullivan) did a nice job of pitching. He mixed his pitches, and there wasn’t a whole lot of hard contact for a while. I thought towards the end we started swinging a little better, but we just couldn’t get it going.”

Phillies relievers Luis Garcia, Ken Giles and Jeanmar Gomez each tossed a scoreless inning to close the door.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Ruf hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot to left field to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the sixth inning, all with two outs, Ruf singled and Franco tripled him home before Hernandez scored Franco with his second double of the afternoon.

“Everyone is kind of feeding off each other,” O‘Sullivan said. “The rotation, we’re feeding off each other. It’s almost like everyone is trying to be accountable for their part because you don’t want to be the guy that’s not accountable for his part. And people say, ‘Hey, why isn’t he pulling his weight?’ Everyone is really playing as a unit right now.”

In the top of the third inning, the Diamondbacks had a run taken off the board when center fielder A.J. Pollock was initially called safe on a two-out infield single to shortstop, but he was subsequently ruled out after Sandberg challenged the play.

That was as close as Arizona got to scoring.

“Sometimes when a lot of negative things are happening, it’s hard to turn it around, but we’re going to do that down in Miami,” Hale said. “We’re going to get this thing turned around.”

NOTES: After the game, the Phillies placed RHP Chad Billingsley on the 15-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain. In three starts, Billingsley is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA. RHP Hector Neris will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday to join the team in Colorado for its four-game series against the Rockies. ... Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg rested four regular starters: SS Freddy Galvis, 2B Chase Utley, 1B Ryan Howard and C Carlos Ruiz. Howard singled as a pinch hitter. ... The Diamondbacks have not taken a series from the Phillies since April 25-27, 2011. In their last eight series against the Phillies, the Diamondbacks are 0-7-1. ... Phillies LHP Cole Hamels (3-3, 3.53 ERA) is scheduled to face Rockies RHP Jordan Lyles (2-3, 4.30) on Monday. ... Diamondbacks RHP Rubby De La Rosa (4-2, 4.50) is lined up to oppose Miami RHP Dan Haren (4-2, 3.70) on Monday.