Diamondbacks demolish Phillies, 10-2

PHILADELPHIA -- Citizens Bank Park, the Philadelphia Phillies’ home stadium, is a special place for Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Yasmany Tomas.

It might someday be significant for his teammate, Peter O‘Brien, as well.

Tomas and O‘Brien hit two home runs apiece as the Diamondbacks demolished the Phillies 10-2 on Friday night.

Wellington Castillo and Paul Goldschmidt also homered for Arizona, which tied a franchise record with six long balls.

The Diamondbacks, opening a 10-game road trip, won for the fourth time in six games.

Tomas, a native of Cuba, raised his home run total for the season to nine with the second multi-homer game of his two-year career, hitting solo shots off Phillies starter Adam Morgan in the fourth and fifth innings -- the second immediately after O‘Brien’s three-run blast.

Tomas, whose other multi-homer game came April 17 in San Diego, did his damage Friday in the same stadium where he hit his first major league home run, last May 16 off reliever Ken Giles.

“For me, I never want to forget that my first home run was here,” Tomas said through an interpreter. “That’s why I believe I have more confidence here than any other park.”

He went 2-for-5 in the game and is now 10-for-20 in his career against the Phillies, with four homers and five RBIs.

O‘Brien, a rookie called up from Triple-A Reno on June 10, also went 2-for-5. Besides his three-run homer in the fifth, he also went back to back with Castillo in the seventh, off reliever Elvis Araujo.

O‘Brien has three hits in 20 at-bats in six games this season. All three are home runs.

“Let’s mix in some singles, huh?” he said with a smile.

He said he has been able to remain positive, despite his early struggles.

“I think the biggest thing is just kind of getting comfortable,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been saying since I got here -- new ballparks, new arms I haven’t seen, so I talk to a lot of guys. I think the biggest thing is just kind of be in the moment and get comfortable and everything will start coming around.”

Manager Chip Hale liked the way his entire team found its comfort zone, attacking Morgan and three relievers and remaining undeterred despite 15 strikeouts.

“We stayed in there,” he said. “And you know if you get the barrel on the ball in this ballpark you have a good chance (of hitting it out).”

Arizona starter Robbie Ray (4-5) won his second straight start, going six innings and allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out seven and walking one.

Philadelphia, which dropped its fourth straight, its eighth in nine games and its 21st in 27, also allowed five home runs in Thursday’s 13-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. They committed four errors in that game and three more Friday.

“So much for my team meeting,” said manager Pete Mackanin, who had huddled with his players after Thursday’s loss. “I‘m going to continue to encourage them and keep their heads on straight.”

Morgan (1-6) dropped his sixth straight decision, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs (four earned) and 10 hits, including three home runs. He stuck out eight.

“Too many bad pitches,” Mackanin said. “He has to keep the ball down in the zone. He hasn’t been pitching well lately.”

Nor has anyone else. The Phillies have allowed 17 homers over their last four games, a franchise record for a four-game span, and 49 since May 20, most in the major leagues.

“We need to work on making hitters uncomfortable,” Morgan said. “I‘m battling. I‘m going through rough patches. Just have to keep going, believe in your stuff, which I do. You can’t quit.”

Cameron Rupp gave the Phillies the early lead with a two-out, two-run triple in the bottom of the first inning, but the Diamondbacks answered with two runs in the second to tie it. Jake Lamb, Nick Ahmed and Ray singled with two outs, and when Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez committed an error on Ray’s hit, Lamb scored.

Hernandez erred again on a ball off the bat of Jean Segura, allowing another run to cross the plate.

Tomas led off the fourth with his first homer of the night, ripping Morgan’s 0-2 fastball into the seats in left to put Arizona ahead.

The Diamondbacks scored four runs in the fifth to make it 7-2, on O‘Brien’s three-run homer and Tomas’ solo shot.

A botched Philadelphia rundown contributed to the inning. With Castillo at the plate and none out, the Phillies had Michael Bourn trapped between second and third. Joseph, the Philadelphia first baseman, dropped a throw from third baseman Maikel Franco, allowing Bourn to return to second. Goldschmidt remained at first, and after Castillo struck out, O‘Brien went deep.

Castillo and O‘Brien tacked on their back-to-back homers in the seventh. Goldschmidt added his 13th homer of the season, also off Araujo, in the eighth.

Goldschmidt, 3-for-5 in the game, extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

NOTES: The Phillies recalled RHP Severino Gonzalez from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day, and he worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Gonzalez, who went 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA in 19 games between Lehigh Valley and Double-A Reading, fills the roster spot previously occupied by RHP Colton Murray. The latter was optioned to Lehigh Valley after Thursday’s loss to Toronto. ... MLB.com reported that the Diamondbacks signed second-round draft pick Andrew Yerzy, a catcher from Ontario. The team has now signed 20 of its 23 selections from the 2016 draft. ... Arizona LHP Andrew Chafin, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday, worked a scoreless inning in relief.