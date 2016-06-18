Greinke, Goldschmidt lead Diamondbacks past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- The way the Philadelphia Phillies’ offense has been the last month, they’ve been struggling to put runs together against any pitcher on the mound against them.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zack Greinke, last year’s Cy Young award runner-up, is not just any pitcher. And against a reshuffled-but-still-apathetic Phillies lineup, Greinke dominated.

Greinke pitched eight strong innings and hot-hitting Paul Goldschmidt slugged a two-run home run, leading the Diamondbacks to a 4-1 win over the Phillies on Saturday afternoon.

“That’s a good word: dominant,” Arizona skipper Chip Hale said of Greinke afterwards. “He understands his stuff and understands the team he’s pitching against.”

Odubel Herrera’s first-inning home run was the only real blemish on Greinke’s outing as the three-time All-Star won his seventh consecutive start, improving his record to 10-3 on the season while his ERA dropped to 3.54.

Greinke, now in his 13th professional season, improved to 4-0 with a 0.87 ERA in four June starts.

“I feel like I’ve been throwing more quality strikes instead of just throwing strikes,” he said. “It’s more where I want it to be. It’s tough for the hitters to lay off, but tough for them to hit at the same time.”

Arizona’s entire offense came via the long ball, something that’s been a problem for the Philadelphia pitching staff of late.

After shortstop Nick Ahmed tied things up with a solo blast to start the fifth inning, Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to a dozen games with one swing of his bat, drilling a 0-2 slider from Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff with one man on base.

The blast over the left-center railing, Goldschmidt’s 14th of the season, capped off a three-run fifth inning that provided all the offense the Diamondbacks needed. The slugging first baseman finished 2-for-5 to raise his average to .290.

“He’s raking,” third baseman Jake Lamb marveled at his infield partner. “Everyone knew it was just a matter of time. It’s fun to see.”

Lamb accounted for Arizona’s third and final home run of the day -- his 13th of the season -- in the seventh inning, off Philadelphia reliever Severino Gonzalez.

Eickhoff (4-9, 3.49 ERA) was lifted after 5 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and three runs, all earned. It was the first time he has not gone at least six innings in his last seven starts.

Though the second-year pro gave up the most hits he’s allowed in any game this season, afterwards he was lamenting a single pitch.

“I see it as one pitch, 0-2 slider to Goldy and a two-run homer,” he said. “That pitch isn’t made and it’s a one-run game, it’s really as simple as that.”

The Phillies offense, yet again, failed to provide any sort of muster.

Herrera’s homer was the team’s only hit of any sort until the seventh inning, continuing a trend over the last month that has seen the team go from a season-high seven games above .500 to nine games below it.

A roster shuffling that moved outfielder Cody Asche into the leadoff slot for the first time in his career and bumped Maikel Franco into the six-hole didn’t make any difference.

In losing nine of their last 10 games, the Phillies have failed to score five runs or more eight times.

“I’ve got a few tricks left in my bag but I‘m running out,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin admitted. “We just have to keep working hard, we can’t give up, we just have to bear down and go after it. There’s too many games left to panic or get concerned.”

NOTES: This was the second of a four-game wraparound series, which Arizona began with a 10-2 win June 11. That saw the Diamondbacks hit a franchise record-tying six home runs. Furthermore, the Phillies became just the second team in the last 100 years to give up six home runs while also recording 15 strikeouts (Chicago Cubs on May 28, 2006). ... The Phillies pitching staff had given up 17 home runs over its previous four games, a franchise record. The club was outscored 41-9 over that time. ... Sunday’s pitching matchup pits Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (0-1, 27.00 ERA) against Diamondbacks RHP Archie Bradley (2-3, 5.66 ERA).