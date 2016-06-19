Bradley, Diamondbacks breeze past reeling Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Coming off a disappointing start where he let a home run get the best of him, Archie Bradley told himself he wanted to work pitch-by-pitch Sunday afternoon and not get rattled.

Philadelphia's offense was the perfect foe for that approach.

Bradley kept the Phillies' offense cold, Arizona added some late insurance and the Diamondbacks earned a 5-1 win against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon.

Bradley had one of his best performances of the season after entering Sunday sporting a 5.66 ERA, having given up three or more runs in five of his six starts in 2016. The righty allowed one unearned run, scattered three hits and struck out five in six innings.

"I didn't do a good enough job of letting go of the home run last time," Bradley said. "This game is hard enough as it is. Whatever happens, happens. You have to focus on the next pitch because the next pitch is the most important pitch of the game."

The Diamondbacks scored twice against Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin, who was making his second career start.

That would prove to be enough.

A sacrifice fly off the bat of Bradley opened the scoring in the third inning. The Diamondbacks got to Eflin again in the sixth. Paul Goldschmidt extended his league-leading active hitting streak to 13 games with a two-out single. Jake Lamb's double drove Goldschmidt in to score for a 2-0 lead and ended Eflin's day.

Eflin, who was blasted for eight runs in less than three innings in his debut last week, allowed two earned runs on four hits while striking out three in 5 2/3 innings.

"It's good to bounce back from last outing," Eflin said.

"Even after the game in Toronto, he seemed like he knew what he needed to do," said Phillies manager Pete Mackanin. "He's pretty cool, calm and collected. He's not an emotional guy. He knows what he's up against. He knows what he has to do. He shows a lot of poise. Today was important. We had a nice, big crowd. He settled down quite a bit."

The Phillies (30-40), who own the league's worst record since May 18 (6-23), continue to struggle at the plate. They provided Eflin with little support, recording just three hits, all for singles.

"We need some professional at bats," Mackanin said. "The guys are all not the type of hitters who are established."

Philadelphia's best chance to do damage came in the sixth inning. The Phillies, who had three hits Sunday, loaded the bases via a walk, hit and error. But Tommy Joseph's double play proved to be a rally killer. A run scored, but the Phillies failed to produce any more offense.

"That was a huge point in the game for Archie to pick up our defense," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. "Best thing you can do there is get a double play and, sure enough, he got it."

Arizona (32-39) added to its advantage in the top of the seventh when Michael Bourn slapped a RBI single up the middle with two outs to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Diamondbacks scored again in the ninth when Phil Gosselin tripled and scored on an Andrew Bailey wild pitch. Lamb then drove in his second run of the night with an RBI triple.

"Adding on is important," Hale said. "Two things: You give your team confidence because you have your guys on base and make their defense stand out longer on a hot day and it's hard on their pitchers."

Philadelphia's bullpen allowed three runs on six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

NOTES: Arizona won its first series in Philadelphia since 2007. ... Entering Sunday, Phillies pitchers had surrendered 20 home runs since Tuesday, a franchise record for the most allowed over a five-game span. ... Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler nailed down his 14th save of the season on Saturday. His club-record 43 consecutive saves is the longest active streak in the majors and seventh all-time. ... Despite allowing 22 earned runs in their previous three games, Phillies pitching racked up 37 strikeouts, the most of any team since Thursday. ... The four-game series concludes Monday afternoon with Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-5, 4.46 ERA) facing off against RHP Shelby Miller (1-6, 7.09). Miller is making his return from the 15-day disabled list (right index finger sprain).