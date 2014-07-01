Preview: Diamondbacks at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue their homestand against National League bottom-feeders when they open a three-game series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Pittsburgh began its 10-game string by taking three of four from the New York Mets, who are battling the Philadelphia Phillies - the Pirates’ next opponent - to avoid last place in the NL East. Pedro Alvarez homered and drove in three runs while Ike Davis recorded two hits and two RBIs against his former team as Pittsburgh posted a 5-2 triumph Sunday.

The win was the seventh in nine contests for the Pirates, who are two games over .500 but reside in fourth place in the Central. Arizona fell back into the cellar in the West by dropping a 2-1 decision at San Diego on Sunday. The Diamondbacks had moved percentage points ahead of the Padres by winning the first two games of the series.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (3-6, 4.78 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (1-1, 3.74)

Miley’s winless streak reached eight starts last Tuesday, when he escaped with his fourth straight no-decision after allowing five runs - four earned - and eight hits in four innings against Cleveland. The 27-year-old has not won since defeating the White Sox in Chicago on May 10, his only victory in his last 14 outings. Miley is 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA in four career starts against the Pirates.

Locke is coming off his first win of the season as he yielded three runs over 7 1/3 innings at Tampa Bay last Tuesday. The 26-year-old has given up fewer than four runs in each of his last four outings after being tagged for six by San Francisco in his season debut May 5. Locke has surrendered eight runs over five frames while going 0-1 in two career appearances - one start - versus the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks have scored one run in each of their last three losses and four of their last five.

2. Pirates C Russell Martin has missed the last two games due to a sore left shoulder.

3. Arizona’s three-game set against San Diego featured a total of 10 runs, with the Diamondbacks scoring six times.

PREDICTION: Pirates 7, Diamondbacks 3