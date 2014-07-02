Preview: Diamondbacks at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates attempt to continue their success at home when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle contest of their three-game series on Wednesday. Pittsburgh began its 10-game homestand by taking three of four from the New York Mets but was on the verge of losing the opener against Arizona before staging a three-run rally in the ninth inning. The Pirates managed only two hits over the first eight frames but doubled that amount in the ninth as Starling Marte followed a pair of singles with a tying two-run double and scored the winning run on pinch hitter Ike Davis’ base hit.

The victory was the eighth in 10 overall contests for Pittsburgh, which improved to 9-27 in games in which it was outhit. The Diamondbacks wasted a brilliant effort by Wade Miley as they fell to 2-2 on their nine-game road trip. Arizona has scored fewer than four runs in each of its last five contests but has allowed fewer than four in each game of its trek thus far.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (5-3, 3.63 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (4-9, 3.41)

Anderson looks to reverse his current trend as he has lost his last three starts after winning the first five of his major-league career. The 26-year-old allowed four runs over five innings in a loss to Cleveland last Wednesday, marking the first time in five outings he yielded more than two earned runs. Anderson, who is 2-1 on the road, will be facing the Pirates for the first time.

Morton is coming off a loss at Tampa Bay last Wednesday in which he allowed three runs - two earned - while recording a career-high 11 strikeouts. The 30-year-old is 4-3 over his last seven starts despite yielding fewer than three earned runs in six of those outings. Morton, who hasn’t pitched at home since June 9, is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five career starts against Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates C Russell Martin returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing two games with a sore left shoulder and recorded one of his team’s six hits.

2. Arizona is 27-2 when leading after eight innings, while Pittsburgh is 2-33 when trailing after eight frames.

3. The Pirates lead the major leagues with eight walk-off victories.

PREDICTION: Pirates 7, Diamondbacks 3