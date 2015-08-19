Preview: Diamondbacks at Pirates

Pedro Alvarez certainly has played a significant role in the Pittsburgh Pirates strengthening their hold on the top wild-card spot in the National League. Alvarez looks to continue his hot hand as Pittsburgh vies for its 10th win in 13 outings in the rubber match of the three-game series versus the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

After belting the 1,000th homer by a Pirates player at PNC Park in a series-opening 4-1 setback, Alvarez had a two-run single in Tuesday’s 9-8 triumph in 15 innings to improve to 15-for-31 with four homers and eight RBIs in his last nine contests. Pedro Florimon’s triple plated Francisco Cervelli for the winning run as Pittsburgh moved to within five games of NL Central-leading St. Louis. Arizona’s David Peralta went hitless in six at-bats on Tuesday, but was 19-for-38 with 14 RBIs over his previous 11 contests. Paul Goldschmidt drove in a pair on Tuesday and will look to flex his muscles versus Wednesday starter J.A. Happ, as the slugger is batting .382 with seven homers versus left-handers this season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-8, 3.29 ERA) vs. Pirates LH J.A. Happ (4-7, 4.64)

Ray suffered his fourth straight loss on Friday after issuing four walks to go along with three runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings during a 3-2 setback at Atlanta. The 23-year-old didn’t allow a homer for the first time in four outings and has only been taken deep six times in 82 frames this season. Ray lost his lone career appearance last August versus Pittsburgh after permitting four runs on six hits in five innings.

After struggling in his debut with the Pirates on Aug. 4, Happ benefited from being skipped in his next turn in the rotation by handcuffing the New York Mets on Friday. The 32-year-old yielded one run and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings, but settled for a no-decision in Pittsburgh’s 3-2 victory over New York. Happ has split a pair of decisions versus Arizona in his career, but has a 0.95 WHIP while allowing the Diamondbacks to bat just .162 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh has homered in 12 consecutive games, its longest streak since going deep in 13 straight in 1994.

2. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock has scored 14 runs during his 10-game hitting streak.

3. Cervelli is 8-for-19 with three doubles and three runs scored in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Diamondbacks 4