Preview: Diamondbacks at Pirates

Gregory Polanco is in the midst of a breakout season for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who go for their eighth victory in 10 games against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. Polanco homered and recorded a career-high five RBIs while the Pirates amassed 17 hits in a 12-1 romp of Arizona in the series opener.

A third-year outfielder, Polanco has hit safely in seven of the last eight games, collecting multiple hits on four occasions to boost his batting average to .307. Shortstop Jordy Mercer has four multiple-hit games in the last seven for Pittsburgh, which saw reliever Arquimedes Caminero ejected Tuesday for plunking Diamondbacks second baseman Jean Segura and shortstop Nick Ahmed in the head. “If you can’t have enough control not to hit people up there, it’s just not acceptable,” Arizona manager Chip Hale told reporters. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is 6-for-13 during a four-game hitting streak for the Diamondbacks, who are 2-2 on their six-game road trip.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (4-4, 3.53 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (2-3, 5.00)

De La Rosa skipped his last start while dealing with tightness in his triceps and groin, but he turned in a pair of strong performances in his previous two turns. The 27-year-old permitted one run on one hit - a solo homer - over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision versus San Francisco and beat Colorado with 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball. De La Rosa notched a victory over the Pirates on April 23, holding them to one run on three hits in six innings.

Locke bounced back from a rocky loss to the Chicago Cubs with a strong outing against Atlanta, yielding two runs on six hits over seven innings. He was pounded for six runs against the Cubs, giving up a pair of homers among his six hits. Goldschmidt is 5-for-9 and Segura 10-for-32 against Locke, who has posted ugly career numbers versus Arizona: an 0-2 record with a 6.87 ERA and .329 batting average against in four appearances (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Polanco is batting .333 (25-for-75) with 13 RBIs in 17 games versus Arizona.

2. Segura was sent to a hospital to be evaluated after showing signs of a concussion.

3. The Pirates placed RHP Ryan Vogelsong on the 15-day disabled list with multiple facial fractures due to getting hit in the face by a pitch.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 5