Preview: Diamondbacks at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are winners of three straight and eight of their last 10 and will try to wrap up a three-game sweep when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of a 10-game homestand on Thursday. The Diamondbacks dropped nine of their last 13 games and allowed a total of 17 runs in the first two games of the series.

Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco led the way in a 12-1 victory on Tuesday with a home run among three hits and five RBIs and was at it again on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dominican Republic native enjoyed another three-hit night in the 5-4 triumph and is settling in nicely in the No. 3 spot in the order behind star Andrew McCutchen. The Diamondbacks could use some of that production from their own No. 3 hitter, but All-Star Paul Goldschmidt continues to struggle. Goldschmidt began the road trip well with five hits in St. Louis but is 1-for-7 in the two games at Pittsburgh to drop his batting average to .241.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (2-3, 3.99 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (5-3, 2.79)

Corbin delivered his third straight quality start and picked up his first win in the span when he held the St. Louis Cardinals to two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings on Friday. The 26-year-old allowed one home run in his last three starts after surrendering eight in the first six outings. Corbin served up three home runs among seven hits in six innings against Pittsburgh on April 22 to absorb a loss.

Cole matched Corbin with quality starts in each of his last three turns and came out with the win in all three. The 25-year-old ace allowed a total of three runs in 21 innings over those three starts and worked around trouble against Colorado on Friday while failing to record a strikeout for the first time in his career. Cole missed Arizona last month and is 2-1 with a 3.10 ERA in three career starts against the Diamondbacks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates INF Josh Harrison (illness) was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday and is day-to-day.

2. Arizona UTL Rickie Weeks homered in each of his last two starts.

3. Pittsburgh RHP Ryan Vogelsong, who was hit by a pitch on Monday, remains hospitalized with multiple facial fractures.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Diamondbacks 2