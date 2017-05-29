Preview: Diamondbacks at Pirates

The Arizona Diamondbacks cooled off in Milwaukee over the weekend but look to get back in the win column when they visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday for the opener of their three-game series. The Diamondbacks had won 10 of 11 before dropping the last two encounters with the Brewers, allowing 15 runs in the process, and are 2-2 on their 11-game road trip - their longest trek since 2010.

Paul Goldschmidt, who was relegated to pinch-hitting duty on Sunday, should be back in the lineup for Arizona after he belted three homers and knocked in five runs during a four-game split with the visiting Pirates from May 11-14. Randall Delgado will make his second start of the season for the Diamondbacks on Monday against Trevor Williams, who also started the year in the bullpen. The Pirates have won nine of 15 since taking the last two against Arizona but suffered a 7-2 loss against the New York Mets on Sunday night after giving up 14 hits. Josh Harrison has hit safely in 10 straight contests for Pittsburgh, going 17-for-44 during that stretch, while Gregory Polanco is riding a seven-game hitting streak (10-for-27) for the Pirates.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Randall Delgado (1-0, 3.82 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.93)

Delgado made his first start of the season Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two runs - one earned - and three hits over four innings of a no-decision. The 27-year-old Panamanian had given up one run in 14 1/3 innings of relief - including three scoreless frames against Pittsburgh - prior to his last outing. Harrison is 3-for-5 versus Delgado, who is 0-1 with a 4.95 ERA in 14 career appearances (one start) against the Pirates.

Williams has made four consecutive starts after opening the season as a reliever, and his best was a win at Arizona on May 13 in which he yielded one run and four hits over five innings. The 25-year-old Arizona State product permitted six runs and 10 hits over 10 2/3 frames in his last two outings, coming away with a loss and a no-decision. Nick Ahmed homered to plate the only run in the contest earlier this month against Williams, who struck out four and walked one.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh RF Andrew McCutchen is tied with Manny Sanguillen for 18th place on the franchise list with 1,343 hits.

2. Arizona 2B Brandon Drury (13-for-36) and OF David Peralta (24-for-74) both have hit well against the Pirates.

3. Pirates SS Jordy Mercer went 0-for-3 with a walk on Sunday but has recorded multi-hit performances in five of his last seven contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Pirates 4