Preview: Diamondbacks at Pirates

Having averted a season-long losing streak, the Arizona Diamondbacks look to remain unbeaten in seven straight series when they wrap up a three-game set against the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. The Diamondbacks, who are 3-0-3 in their last six series, halted a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory Tuesday night.

Arizona has split the first six contests of its 11-game road trip after Robbie Ray tossed the team's first shutout with at least 10 strikeouts on the road since 2004. “It comes at a perfect time for us,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said after his team rebounded from dropping the series opener on Andrew McCutchen's walk-off homer. Pittsburgh, which lost catcher Chris Stewart and outfielder Gregory Polanco to injuries in Monday's game, managed only four hits Tuesday and was blanked for the first time since April 25. McCutchen is batting only .217 but has raised his batting average 17 points during a six-game hitting streak.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (1-1, 1.99 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (1-5, 6.29)

Godley registered his fourth consecutive quality start Friday at Milwaukee but did not factor in the decision despite tossing six scoreless innings of five-hit ball. He suffered his lone loss in his previous outing at San Diego, giving up three runs and eight hits over seven innings. Godley has allowed seven runs in his five starts and permitted only two home runs.

Kuhl was roughed up for five runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the New York Mets on Friday, falling to 0-5 in his last nine starts since winning his season debut. The 24-year-old has failed to pitch beyond five innings in each of his last seven turns. However, Kuhl was sharp against Philadelphia on May 21 with five scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates INF/OF Adam Frazier, who entered Tuesday a 1-for-14 rut, was held out of the starting lineup but came through with a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning.

2. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 2-for-16 over the past five games.

3. Stewart, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, is scheduled to have an MRI exam on his left calf/hamstring.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 3