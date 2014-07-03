Polanco’s home run helps Pirates top Diamondbacks

PITTSBURGH -- National League pitchers are starting to get a book on Gregory Polanco. The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right fielder is starting get a feel for the pitchers, too.

Charlie Morton pitched one-run ball over six innings, and Polanco helped stake him to an early lead with a double and a home run as the Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 Wednesday night.

Manager Clint Hurdle did not start Polanco on Tuesday night for the first time since he was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on June 10, when he made his major league debut. The 22-year-old was 2-for-16 in his previous five games.

However, Polanco had a pinch-hit single during Tuesday’s three-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the Pirates a 3-2 victory.

On Wednesday night, Polanco doubled and scored in the first inning and hit a two-run homer in the second as the Pirates took an early 3-0 lead against rookie right-hander Chase Anderson (5-4). Polanco had two hits and two RBIs.

”You have to keep working,“ Polanco said. ”Keep doing what I‘m doing and stay strong with my mind. I know this is the major leagues and it’s hard to hit here, so I‘m just trying to keep doing what I‘m doing. Keep working hard and try to do better every day and adjust to the league.

“This game is all about adjustments. You have to adjust quickly. The faster you adjust, the better you do.”

Morton (5-9) adjusted to not having his best stuff or command as he allowed five hits, walking three and striking out five in his first home start since June 9. He is 3-1 in his past five starts at PNC Park.

“I was able to make pitches when I absolutely had to make them and that’s what made the difference for me,” Morton said.

Left fielder Starling Marte drove in Polanco with a groundout in the first, and he added an RBI double in a two-run eighth that pushed the Pirates’ lead to 5-1. Marte score on center fielder Andrew McCutchen’s single.

McCutchen fouled a ball off his left foot early in the at-bat and began limping as he rounded first base. He was removed from the game in the top of the ninth. There was no immediate word about his status.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer went 3-for-3 with a walk for the Pirates. McCutchen had two hits after being named the National League Player of the Month for June earlier in the day.

Left-handers Justin Wilson and Tony Watson, and right-hander Mark Melancon, each pitched one scoreless inning of relief.

The Pirates won their third straight game and won for the ninth time in 11 games to move a season-high four games over .500 at 44-40.

Anderson (5-4) lost his fourth straight start after beginning his career by winning his first five outings. He lasted just 3 2/3 innings and gave up three runs and eight hits while walking three and striking out five.

“He didn’t have command of his fastball,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. “I would have liked that he pitched longer but I couldn’t go any further with him.”

Anderson has received just three runs of support in his four losses, as the Diamondbacks scored fewer than four runs for the sixth straight game. Arizona lost its third consecutive game.

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and is 5-for-7 in the first two games of the three-game series. He came to Pittsburgh in a 1-for-19 slump that included 10 strikeouts.

”You’ve just got to keep putting the work in and just go out there and try to have good at-bats,“ Goldschmidt said. ”We haven’t consistently been able to do that. You’ve got to give their guys some credit. They made some good pitches and they’ve got some good arms, but you’ve got to find a way to score more than one run.

“And it’s not a one-night thing -- it’s the last week or 10 days we haven’t been able to every day put up the type of runs we’d like to put up.”

NOTES: Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano, who has been on the disabled list since June 11 with a strained left oblique muscle, pitched a four-inning simulated game Wednesday and will likely begin a rehab assignment in the minor leagues early next week. ... Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said “there is no question” RHP Addison Reed will remain in the closer’s role despite blowing his fourth save in 23 opportunities Tuesday night. ... Arizona RHP Brandon McCarthy (2-10, 5.11 ERA) faces RHP Vance Worley (2-0, 1.74) on Thursday night in the finale of the three-game series. The Pirates reportedly have interest in trading for McCarthy.