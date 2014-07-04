Diamondbacks take series finale from Pirates

PITTSBURGH --- After two tough days, the Arizona Diamondbacks could at least leave PNC Park with a smile on their faces.

Rookie left fielder David Peralta had three hits, including a two-run homer and a two-run single, and Brandon McCarthy won consecutive starts for the first time in more than a year as the Diamondbacks downed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-2 on Thursday night to salvage the finale of the three-game series.

Arizona lost 3-2 in the series opener when the Pirates scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night and then lost 3-1 on Wednesday night they made three errors.

“We came back with a good effort today, played a good, clean game, got good pitching, some clutch hits, then were able to have some fun at the end,” said Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson, whose team’s 36-51 record is the worst in the major leagues.

Peralta’s home run, his third of the season, capped a three-run sixth inning against Vance Worley (2-1) that put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-2 before they pulled away with a seven-run ninth.

“The first at-bat, I struck out and I took a bad at-bat, then the second time up I grounded out and I thought, I’ll get him next time,” Peralta said. “He gave me a pitch I could hit. My whole approach is always to wait for my pitch and that’s what I did in that at-bat.”

McCarthy (3-10) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings while scattering eight hits, walking two and striking out six. He last won back-to-back starts on May 18-24, 2013.

“Some starts you feel great out of the gates, but it wasn’t quite there for me,” McCarthy said. “I was able to hang in there and when things got dicey, I was able to make pitches.”

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had two hits, including a two-run triple that keyed the big ninth inning, and went 7-for-11 in the series. Center fielder Ender Inciarte and shortstop Didi Gregorius also had two hits each as Arizona snapped its three-game losing streak.

The Diamondbacks’ 10 runs matched the total from their previous six games combined.

“It was nice to see everybody just finally relax,” Gibson said.

Worley lost for the first time in four starts since being called up June 15 from Triple-A Indianapolis. He gave up three runs and four hits in seven innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Worley retired the first 12 batters he faced and took a no-hitter and a 2-0 lead into the sixth inning.

Gregorius drew a leadoff walk and was bunted to second by McCarthy. Inciarte singled to left field to score Gregorius and break up both Worley’s no-hit and shutout bids.

Peralta then homered into the first row of seats in right field to put the Diamondbacks ahead to stay.

Worley said he lost command of his two-seam sinking fastball during the decisive inning.

“It’s a funny game, a funny game,” Worley said. “I think I just didn’t trust the pitch, I was trying to do too much with it and then that’s why I was bouncing it and getting behind in the count.”

Peralta added his two-run double in the ninth when Cody Ross had a pinch-RBI double and Gregorius and catcher Miguel Montero both singled in runs.

The Pirates, who lost for just the third time in their last 12 games, have yet to sweep a series this season.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen had two hits for the Pirates.

NOTES: Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen was in the lineup after leaving Wednesday’s game in the ninth inning when he fouled a ball off his left foot. ... Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano, who has been on the disabled list since June 11 with a left oblique strain, will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Indianapolis. He is expected to pitch five innings against Lehigh Valley and be on an 85-pitch limit. ... Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson, saying he thought some of players were getting “frustrated” by a team-wide hitting slump, did not start 3B Martin Prado and RF Gerardo Parra. ... Arizona visits Atlanta on Friday night for the opener of a three-game series against the Braves with RHP Josh Collmenter (7-4, 3.74 ERA) opposing RHP Ervin Santana (6-5, 4.05). ... Pittsburgh opens a three-game home series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night with RHP Gerrit Cole (6-4, 4.02) opposing RHP Roberto Hernandez (3-7, 4.26).