Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley will extend his career high in starts to 31 in the final game of the Los Angeles series Thursday. With two scheduled starts remaining, Miley has 184 2/3 innings and 135 strikeouts. If he compiled another 11 innings and 10 strikeouts. He would set career highs in those categories. Miley is 1-0 with a 3.29 ERA in two starts against the Dodgers this season and 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA against them in his career.

1B Paul Goldschmidt moved into the NL home run lead with his 34th homer of the season in the first inning. He also has a league-high 118 RBIs as he attempts to become the third player in the last four seasons to lead the NL in homers and RBIs. Manager Kirk Gibson was on the stump for Goldschmidt after the game. “We were on ESPN tonight, and I wanted ‘Goldy’ to have a good game, selfishly,” Gibson said. “I know they are talking about other very good (MVP) candidates. We’re certainly biased here.” Goldschmidt has one more homer than Pittsburgh 3B Pedro Alvarez. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips and OF Jay Bruce are tied for second with 101 RBIs, and Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman has 100. Goldschmidt is hitting .395 with four doubles, six homers and 20 RBIs against the Dodgers this year.

LHP Patrick Corbin will finish the season in the rotation rather than be held out of his final two scheduled starts, manager Kirk Gibson indicated before Wednesday’s game. “My sense is we will continue to let him throw,” Gibson said. “There is nothing wrong (physically).” Corbin gave up hits to seven of the 14 batters he faced in a 9-3 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday and has given up 23 runs in his last 26 2/3 innings to raise his ERA to a season-high 3.17. “He just didn’t execute his pitches last night,” Gibson said. “They are a very good team who made him pay for it.”

RHP Bo Schultz, who beat Birmingham to lift Double-A Mobile into the final game of the Southern League best-of-five championship series on Sept. 14, was added to the Arizona Fall League roster Wednesday. Schultz, 27, was 5-6 with a 3.35 ERA at two minor league stops this season and got better when he stepped up a level, going 5-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 20 regular-season appearances (16 starts) for Mobile. In his other playoff start, Schultz limited Mississippi to one hit in six shutout innings when the BayBears clinched their third straight trip to the finals.