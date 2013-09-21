Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock had his third straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. It was his ninth multi-RBI game of the season. In seven games this season at Coors Field, Pollock is hitting .522 (12-for-23) with two doubles, one homer, two RBIs and six runs scored.

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 10 games by going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs on Friday. The homer was his 35th and gave him the National League lead in that category, one more than Pittsburgh’s Pedro Alvarez. The two RBIs extended Goldschmidt’s league-leading total to 121. During his hitting streak, Goldschmidt is hitting .513 (20-for-39) with four doubles, one triple, four homers, 14 RBIs and nine runs scored.

LF Adam Eaton led off the game with a triple and went 1-for-5 with one run scored to extend his hitting streak to seven games. The triple was his sixth of the season in 216 at-bats. During his hitting streak, Eaton is hitting .286 (10-for-35) with three doubles, one triple, five RBI and eight runs scored.

LHP Tony Sipp, who was the losing pitcher, relieved starter Randall Delgado and faced three batters in the sixth. Charlie Blackmon led off with a home run. Josh Rutledge singled, and Corey Dickerson hit a two-run homer. Entering the game, Sipp had two homers to left-handed hitters in 71 at-bats. With 18 hits, they were batting .254 against Sipp, who has limited right-handed hitters to a .191 average and two homers in 68 at-bats.

RHP Trevor Cahill is 4-0, 2.79 in six starts since returning from the disabled list Aug. 17 (right hip contusion). He’s 1-2, 4.00 in three games against the Rockies this season and in eight career starts is 2-5, 5.01. At Coors Field, Cahill is 1-3, 4.02 in five starts. He won his last start 2-1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two runs, one earned, in 5 1/3 innings.