Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock went 3-for-4 with a double for his fourth multi-hit game in the past five he has played. It was Pollock’s ninth three-hit game of the season. In his past six games, Pollock is hitting .526 (10-for-19) with a double, home run, three RBIs and five runs scored.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a double and one RBI to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .458 (22-for-48) with five doubles, one triple, four homers, 16 RBIs and 10 runs scored. The RBIs extended Goldschmidt’s National League-leading total to 123. He lost an RBI when he hit an apparent sacrifice fly in the eighth, but A.J. Pollock tagged up at first and was thrown out at second to complete an inning-ending double play before Adam Eaton scored.

LF Adam Eaton went 3-for-5 with one RBI and has hit safely in nine consecutive games. During that stretch, Eaton is hitting .311 (14-for-45) with three doubles, one triple, six RBIs and eight runs scored.

RHP Brandon McCarthy is 3-1, 2.50 in his past five starts. In his last outing Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, McCarthy gave up 10 hits and three runs in six innings and was the winning pitcher in Arizona’s 9-4 victory. In two career starts against the Padres, both this year, McCarthy is 2-0, 0.64, allowing two runs, one earned, in 14 innings. McCarthy is 2-5, 5.59 in nine road starts.

3B Matt Davidson hit a three-run homer in a five-run ninth and had a career-high four RBIs. It was his second three-run homer in as many games and his third career homer. All three have come against the Rockies.