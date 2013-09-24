Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley will make his career-high 32nd start when he faces the Padres on Tuesday. Miley needs six strikeouts and five innings to match his career bests of 144 strikeouts and 194 2/3 innings set in 2012. Miley has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his past 10 road starts, compiling a 2-3 mark with a 2.59 ERA. In eight career starts against the Padres, he is 1-6 with a 5.96 ERA. At Petco Park, Miley is 1-4 with a 4.85 ERA in five starts.

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double in the first inning Monday. However, his string of RBIs in five straight games ended. He is batting .442 (23-for-52) during the hitting streak.

LHP Patrick Corbin will make his final start against the Nationals this weekend. Corbin (14-7) has struggled recently, giving up four runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Rockies. Before that, he lasted only two innings and allowed six runs on seven hits against the Dodgers on Sept. 17. “He’s fine,” manager Kirk Gibson said.

INF Chris Owings didn’t start Monday’s game against the Padres, then struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. Owings was batting .364 in the past 12 games through the weekend.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (5-10) allowed four runs on eight hits in six innings in Monday night’s setback to the Padres. He struck out two and walked none, throwing 89 pitches (64 strikes). McCarthy gave up a three-run homer to Nick Hundley that decided the outcome. “I felt good, but I made a couple of mistakes, including the one to Hundley, and it cost us,” McCarthy said. “It’s 0-1 and I‘m throwing a breaking ball there to try and set up something else. It’s a bad pitch.”