Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Wade Miley struck out seven and walked one in six scoreless innings, throwing 107 pitches (67 strikes). Two of the four hits Miley allowed never reached the outfield. The hardest-hit ball against him was a two-out single in the fifth by RHP Tyson Ross.

RHP Randall Delgado, who starts Wednesday against the Padres, got a no-decision in his last outing, when the Diamondbacks lost 9-4 to the Rockies on Friday. Delgado threw a complete-game 10-0 victory over the Padres on July 26, his only career appearance against San Diego.

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his National League-leading 36th home run Tuesday. Goldschmidt drove an 0-2 fastball from San Diego RHP Tyson Ross over the wall in right for a solo shot with two outs in the sixth, breaking a scoreless tie. The first baseman extended his hitting streak to 14 games. “I wanted it off the plate but it caught the plate,” Ross said. “He’s a good hitter. He’s one of the best power hitters in the National League, and he put a good swing on it.”

RHP Brad Ziegler retired the side in order in the 12th for his career-high 12th save in Tuesday’s victory over the Padres. “A lot of the games that we’ve played extra innings was because of blown saves,” said Ziegler, who has two blown saves this season. “But at the same time, it says a lot about our offense because there were a lot of games we came from behind to get that win, too. It’s hard on the pitching staff and fatiguing for everybody, but we fought through it.”